Delhi government schools are getting a more diverse PM Poshan menu, with idli-sambar, black chana gravy with puri and rice-chole added to offer students greater variety and nutritious meal options.

Students enrolled in Delhi government schools are likely to experience some variation in the food served at school. The Delhi government has made changes in the PM Poshan meal menu by introducing a number of new food items, which will help in creating a variation in meals and meet the nutritional requirements of the children.

Some of the new food items that have been introduced in the meal menu include idli-sambar, puri with black chana gravy, and rice with chole and mashed vegetables.

Idli-Sambar Introduced in Meal Menu

The introduction of idli-sambar is one of the new changes introduced in the menu. Generally, idli is made using rice batter, whereas sambar includes a combination of pulses and vegetables. Therefore, it makes a good variation in the taste and meal for the children.

Variation in meals can be created with the introduction of various types of food items rather than the same combinations of food being served.

Puri with Black Chana Gravy

Another food item that has been included in the menu is puri with black chana gravy. Black chickpeas provide plant-based protein, and puri provides energy from carbohydrates and fat sources.

The dishes that are being introduced will replace some of the dishes that have been already there on the current menu, as part of the effort to give students better meal options.

Dish of Rice-Chole and Vegetables

One dish that has been included in the menu is that of rice, chole, and mashed vegetables. Carbohydrates will be provided by the rice, and proteins by the chickpeas. Adding vegetables to the dish will add another ingredient to the meal. This combination is expected to give students a change in the plate they receive, as well as introduce them to new flavors of food.

Nutritional Quality and Variety in the Food

The change in the menu is being made as part of the effort to provide students with better food options. School meals constitute a considerable part of the food intake of these students, thus making both nutrition and variety important factors in such meals. Introducing these new dishes may also make the school food more appetizing for the students.

Changes Made Under PM Poshan

The modified menu falls under the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM Poshan) scheme. In the list of the new dishes that will be introduced by the government schools of Delhi include idli-sambar, black chana gravy with puri, and rice-chole with vegetables, all in addition to keeping the emphasis on nutrition.