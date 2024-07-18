Uttarakhand: Mother brutally assaults minor son, sends video to husband amid family dispute (WATCH)

The video was recorded by the woman's elder son, also a minor, at her request. After receiving the video, the woman's husband shared it on social media, causing it to go viral. Following the video's spread, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) was alerted, and the woman was called in for interrogation.

In a widely circulated video from Haridwar, Uttarakhand, a woman is seen brutally thrashing her minor son, while her other child stands nearby. The disturbing footage, recorded by a third person, has sparked outrage on social media. Taking note of the viral video, Haridwar Police revealed that it is nearly two months old.

In a statement, the police explained that the woman staged the entire incident to frighten her husband, who lives in Uttar Pradesh. The woman, seen thrashing her 11-year-old son, allegedly orchestrated the scene due to ongoing disputes with her husband, who is an alcoholic and does not contribute to household expenses.

During questioning, the woman admitted to the police that she and her husband have been in conflict for the past ten years due to his drinking habits. She also said that her husband had been away for several months, managing a shop in Uttar Pradesh. She also explained that she had asked her son to film the video to scare her husband into returning home and taking responsibility.

Neighbors corroborated the woman's claim, describing her as a good mother who had no previous complaints against her. The police confirmed that the woman would undergo several rounds of counselling.

