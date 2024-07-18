Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    India issues travel advisory: Nationals in Bangladesh urged to avoid travel and minimise movement

    In Bangladesh, 56 percent of government jobs are reserved for various quotas: 10 percent for women, 10 percent for people from underdeveloped districts, 5 percent for indigenous communities, and 1 percent for people with disabilities. This leaves only 44 percent of all openings available for open competition.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 18, 2024, 12:49 PM IST

    India on Thursday (July 18) issued an advisory for Indian community members and students residing in Bangladesh, urging them to avoid travel and minimise movement due to massive protests and violent clashes over the quota system for government jobs, which have resulted in at least six deaths. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered an investigation into the violence.

    Taking to X, the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh said, "In view of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Indian community members and the Indian students residing in Bangladesh are advised to avoid travel and minimize their movement outside their living premises."

    The embassy also provided 24-hour emergency contact numbers for Indian missions in case of urgent assistance.

    Explained: How Karnataka's Job Reservation Bill for Kannadigas will affect companies

    The protests, driven by demands for reform in the quota system for government jobs, have escalated into a nationwide shutdown call for Thursday. The student-led movement, spearheaded by key coordinator Asif Mahmud, has declared that all establishments, except for hospitals and emergency services, will remain closed. Only ambulance services will be permitted to operate.

    On Wednesday, PM Hasina expressed deep regret over the casualties resulting from the student protests and announced the formation of a judicial inquiry committee. She urged demonstrators to have faith in the Supreme Court, as the issue is currently pending there. "I believe our students will get justice in the apex court. They will not be disappointed," she said.

    The protesters are demanding changes to the public sector job quotas, which include a 30 percent quota for family members of freedom fighters from the 1971 War of Independence. This is amid high youth unemployment.

    In Bangladesh, 56 percent of government jobs are reserved for various quotas: 10 percent for women, 10 percent for people from underdeveloped districts, 5 percent for indigenous communities, and 1 percent for people with disabilities. This leaves only 44 percent of all openings available for open competition.

    Explained: Why Bangladesh's universities are shut indefinitely amid student protests

    The freedom fighters' quota has been particularly controversial, as many believe it benefits those loyal to Hasina's Awami League party, which led the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971. Nearly 32 million young Bangladeshis are unemployed or without education out of a total population of 170 million people.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2024, 1:00 PM IST
