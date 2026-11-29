Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath interacted with citizens and addressed their concerns during a Janta Darshan programme held at the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur, focusing on public outreach and direct governance.

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday listened to public grievances during a 'Janta Darshan' programme at the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur. During the programme, several people approached the Chief Minister to present their grievances and seek his intervention in resolving their concerns. Adityanath interacted with the visitors and heard their complaints as part of the public outreach initiative. The 'Janta Darshan' programme was held at the Gorakhnath Temple, where people from different areas gathered to bring their issues to the Chief Minister's attention.

Earlier, on Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed appointment letters to 1,594 candidates selected through a recruitment process conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) for the Directorate of Internal Audit and Accounts in Lucknow. The appointment letters included 201 posts of Accountants and 1,393 posts of Assistant Accountants. Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna; Principal Secretary, Finance and IT, Alok Kumar; Secretary, Finance, Ministhy S. G.; Secretary, Finance, Sandeep Kaur; and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also launched a sharp attack on the Opposition, particularly the Samajwadi Party (SP), over its record on government recruitment and the distribution of appointment letters. He remarked, "The pace at which appointment letters are being distributed in the state is such that Saifai Syndicate will not be able to count them. All it knows is how to count currency notes. I challenge SP president Akhilesh Yadav: if you know how to count, then count them. We would have issued nearly 9.75 lakh appointment letters by now. But you have not told us where you will get 30 lakh appointment letters from, or how many appointment letters the SP distributed during its four terms in government. Tell us about that too. Tell us what you did when you yourself were the Chief Minister. Tell us about your past, because every person in UP knows it. When your past is not good, your future cannot be good either."

Highlighting the transparency of the recruitment process in the state, Adityanath said that the selection procedures were conducted without irregularities or demands for money from candidates. The CM observed, "Today, fairness and transparency have become the defining features of the recruitment process in UP. The proof is that during the selection process, no candidate was asked for money, no one attempted to intimidate them, and no irregularity was found at any level of the process. This is the identity of new Uttar Pradesh. Today, an appointment letter is not merely a document granting a government job; it is recognition of the years of hard work, struggle and talent of young people." (ANI)