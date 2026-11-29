DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi clarified that her party’s support for the Delimitation Bill is strictly to protect Tamil Nadu's political interests, rejecting claims that this move indicates a new alliance with the BJP government.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said her party's decision to support the Delimitation (Second) Bill was taken solely in the interest of Tamil Nadu and did not indicate any political "alliance" with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "Does supporting the Bill mean an alliance with the BJP? DMK backed the Delimitation Bill only in the interest of Tamil Nadu,” said Kanimozhi Karunanidhi after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah here.

Earlier, a delegation of DMK MPs, including her, TR Baalu, A Raja and Kalanidhi Maran, met Amit Shah at his residence in the national capital, following the party's official decision to support the proposed legislation. Addressing the media after the meeting, Kanimozhi said the party had passed a resolution in support of the Bill during a meeting held earlier in the day, under the leadership of the DMK president. "At the meeting held this morning under the leadership of our party president, a resolution was passed expressing support for the Delimitation Bill. We personally conveyed this decision to Amit Shah," she said.

Explaining the party's position, the DMK MP said its primary concern had been to ensure that Tamil Nadu did not face any disadvantage in the delimitation exercise on the basis of the census already conducted. She said the DMK had taken the initiative to bring Chief Ministers of various states together for consultations to ensure a fair delimitation process. "The number of constituencies must be increased equally for all States. The DMK remains firm that Tamil Nadu should not suffer any disadvantage under any circumstances in this matter," Kanimozhi said.

Referring to the BJP's stated position on increasing the number of constituencies based on the 1971 Census, she described it as an important step towards protecting the interests of Tamil Nadu and other southern states. "The BJP has now stated that the number of constituencies will be increased based on the 1971 Census. This is an important step towards safeguarding the rights of Tamil Nadu and other southern States. The DMK has remained consistent and firm in its position," she added.

Kanimozhi also responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks describing certain parties as 'cowards' for deciding to support the BJP's Delimitation Bill. Rejecting the characterisation, she said the DMK had never shied away from political struggles and had a history of standing firm on its positions. "The DMK has never been a party that is afraid of anything. From the anti-Hindi agitations to several other struggles, we have fought relentlessly and even made sacrifices of our lives. The Congress knows very well what kind of party the DMK is. I do not know whom Rahul Gandhi was referring to in his remarks," she said.

When asked whether the DMK's support for the legislation indicated a possible alliance with the BJP, Kanimozhi questioned the logic behind linking support for an individual Bill with political alliances. She cited the example of the 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), saying several parties, including the Congress and Communist parties, had supported the legislation when it was introduced. "Several parties are questioning whether supporting a particular Bill means allying with the BJP. The same parties had supported the BJP when it introduced the 10 per cent EWS reservation in the economic category," she said. Questioning whether the same yardstick could be applied to those parties, Kanimozhi added, "In particular, the Communist parties and the Congress also supported that Bill. If that is the case, can we say that the Congress has allied with the BJP?" (ANI)