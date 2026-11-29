Jharkhand Horror: A pilgrimage to Jharkhand's famous Rajrappa Temple ended in tragedy after a Scorpio carrying devotees from Bihar crashed on the Ranchi-Patna Highway. Thirteen people, including four children, lost their lives

A religious trip turned into a devastating tragedy in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district after a Scorpio carrying devotees met with a fatal accident on the Ranchi-Patna Highway early Sunday, November 29.

The accident took place at around 2 am on National Highway 33. The vehicle was carrying 14 people from Jangharo village in Bihar's Nalanda district. They were travelling to the popular Rajrappa Temple to offer prayers when the crash occurred.

Thirteen occupants died in the accident, while one person survived with injuries. Among those killed were four children, four women and five men, according to reports.

The incident has left the victims' village in mourning, with an ordinary pilgrimage journey ending in an unimaginable loss for several families.

Locals Join Rescue Operation, Survivor Hospitalised

Following the accident, local residents rushed to the spot and joined the rescue efforts. They helped remove people trapped inside the badly damaged vehicle and assisted in taking the injured survivor to the hospital.

Police personnel also reached the accident site and initiated the necessary proceedings.

The injured person was admitted to Sadar Hospital in Ramgarh, where he is receiving medical treatment. His condition has not been officially clarified.

A senior police officer confirmed that 13 people were brought dead to the hospital, while the remaining passenger was undergoing treatment.

The exact circumstances that led to the crash are yet to be established. Authorities are investigating the incident to determine how the vehicle met with the accident.

Jharkhand Witnesses Another Fatal Road Accident Within A Month

The Ramgarh tragedy comes less than a month after another deadly road accident in Jharkhand's Khunti district claimed seven lives.

On November 5, four women and three children were killed after a speeding 18-wheeler trailer truck ran over a group of people near Jone-Ludru More on the Karra-Torpa main road.

The group had reportedly stopped near a culvert to help a scooter rider who had fallen into a bush. While they were assisting him, the speeding truck approached from the Torpa side and struck them.

The driver and his helper reportedly fled the scene. The incident triggered protests, with local residents demanding compensation for the victims' families, the arrest of the absconding driver and stronger road-safety measures.