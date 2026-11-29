CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated 104 projects worth Rs 502 crore on GIDA's 37th foundation day in Gorakhpur, aiming to boost industrial infrastructure, attract investment, and create employment opportunities across Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced 104 development projects worth over Rs 502 crore in Gorakhpur on the occasion of the 37th foundation day of the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA). Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced 104 development projects worth over Rs 502 crore in Gorakhpur on the occasion of the 37th foundation day of the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA).

He said the initiatives would strengthen industrial infrastructure, attract investment and generate employment opportunities for young people in eastern Uttar Pradesh. In a post shared on X, the Chief Minister said the projects would give fresh momentum to the region's industrial development and create new opportunities for entrepreneurs. "Today, on the occasion of the 37th foundation day of the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA), 104 development projects worth over ₹502 crore will be inaugurated and have their foundation stones laid in Gorakhpur, the sacred abode of penance of the great yogi Guru Shri Gorakhnath Ji, an incarnation of Shiva," he wrote.

Highlighting the expected benefits of the projects, CM Yogi said, "These projects will expand industrial facilities in eastern Uttar Pradesh, boost investment, and create jobs for young people and new opportunities for entrepreneurs." The Chief Minister also extended his greetings to the people of the region, expressing confidence that the projects would accelerate the development of Gorakhpur and Uttar Pradesh. "Heartfelt congratulations to all residents of the region on these projects, which will give fresh momentum to the resolve of a 'Viksit Gorakhpur--Viksit Uttar Pradesh'," he said.

शिवावतारी महायोगी गुरु श्री गोरखनाथ जी की पावन तपोस्थली गोरखपुर में आज गोरखपुर औद्योगिक विकास प्राधिकरण (गीडा) के 37वें स्थापना दिवस के अवसर पर ₹502 करोड़ से अधिक लागत की 104 विकास परियोजनाओं का लोकार्पण एवं शिलान्यास होगा। इन परियोजनाओं से पूर्वांचल में औद्योगिक सुविधाओं का विस्तार होगा, निवेश को बढ़ावा मिलेगा तथा युवाओं के लिए रोजगार और उद्यमियों के लिए नए अवसर सृजित होंगे। 'विकसित गोरखपुर-विकसित उत्तर प्रदेश' के संकल्प को नई गति देने वाली इन परियोजनाओं के लिए समस्त क्षेत्र वासियों को हार्दिक बधाई। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 29, 2026

Meanwhile, CM Yogi performed 'Gau Seva' at the cowshed within the Gorakhnath Temple premises in Gorakhpur. He also listened to public grievances during 'Janta Darshan' at the temple, where people approached him with their concerns. The announcements come as part of the state's efforts to strengthen industrial infrastructure and promote investment and employment generation in eastern Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)