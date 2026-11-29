A school bus from Little Angel School crashed into a railing on Bhopal's VIP Road, injuring several students and a teacher. Parents are demanding immediate action amidst allegations that the driver was operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

A school bus carrying children hit a roadside railing after the driver lost control on Bhopal's VIP Road on Saturday, leaving several students and a teacher injured. The injured students and the teacher were rushed to Hamidia Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. The bus belongs to the Little Angel School, located in the city's Kohe Fiza area.

Parents were alarmed by the incident, and several of them gathered at the school to voice their outrage. They expressed worries about the safety precautions for students and called for an inquiry into the driver's carelessness as well as punishment for the offending parties.

The bus driver has been accused of driving under the influence of alcohol. But as of yet, this hasn't been formally confirmed. It is anticipated that the driver's medical assessment will determine whether or not he was drunk at the time of the collision.

Vijay Dubey, a senior traffic department police officer, stated after the event that several children were harmed in the collision, though the precise number was not immediately known. He attested to the fact that the wounded kids had been sent to Hamidia Hospital for medical attention.

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According to Dubey, legal action would be taken against the motorist if the medical evaluation revealed that he was intoxicated.

To determine the precise reason of the collision, police are looking into the occurrence. We're awaiting further information.