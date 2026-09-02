Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasised the state's commitment to providing quality, modern education for all children, calling the recognition of 26 madrasas a historic beginning towards a structured educational framework in the state.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday emphasised the state's commitment to providing quality, modern, and career-oriented education to all children regardless of their social background. Speaking to the media after attending a certificate distribution programme for the recognition of minority educational institutions at Dehradun, CM Dhami said, "All children, regardless of which section or background they belong to, should receive good education, modern education, and the kind of education that builds their career, develops their personality, and enables them to work for the nation and contribute to building the nation. A historic beginning towards this has taken place here in Uttarakhand today," he said.

A Historic Beginning for Structured Education

The Chief Minister noted that granting official recognition to 26 operational madrasas represents a foundational step toward establishing a structured educational framework across the state. "The recognition certificates have been granted here to 26 madrasas that are operational across different areas. This is a new beginning toward establishing a structured system. Those who have come forward to establish this system are certainly worthy of congratulations. The government will provide full cooperation to all of them. The authority established for minority education will continue to drive reforms and innovations in these departments," he said.

Mandatory Recognition and Compliance

Regarding ongoing administrative scrutiny and potential action against institutions that have not sought official recognition, the Chief Minister clarified that compliance with the new regulatory body has been mandatory since the start of the current academic cycle. "Everyone has known since July 1, when the Minority Education Authority came into effect, that they are required to obtain recognition from this authority," Dhami noted.

He further underlined, "We are encouraging those who are obtaining recognition, and everyone should seek it. This is a matter of administrative system, modern education, and the future of the children," he said. (ANI)