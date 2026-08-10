Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the Kshatriya Welfare Committee’s website and ‘Kshatriya Jagran’ magazine in Dehradun, urging youth participation, social welfare and greater focus on children’s education.

On Sunday, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, inaugurated the website of the Uttarakhand Kshatriya Welfare Committee, Dehradun, as well as their special journal Kshatriya Jagran. The event took place at the residence of the Uttarakhand Chief Minister in Dehradun.

During the course of this ceremony, Dhami congratulated the office bearers and other members of the committee for their hard work and efforts that have been dedicated to the cause of social welfare and awareness among the community members.

Praise of CM Dhami on Welfare and Awareness Campaigns

Addressing the audience, the Chief Minister highlighted the efforts made by the committee in making the members aware socially and rendering help to those in need.

He emphasized the significance of taking all sections of society together in the development journey. Dhami believes that through collective efforts and cooperation, a fresh start can be brought to the development process in the state of Uttarakhand.

He encouraged young people to take up the mantle of social initiatives. Through their energy and talent, the youth can bring about development in the state of Uttarakhand.

Education of Children

Special attention was paid by Dhami to education because it serves as an important base for all-round development of society.

He appealed to the members and office-bearers of the committee to give special consideration to the education of children and try to offer them more opportunities. He also pointed out the necessity of stimulating children’s interests and development in various fields.

Along with the academic development of children, the Chief Minister pointed out the need for instilling values such as discipline and good behavior in them. It would assist them in their future constructive contribution to society and nation-building.

Public Representatives and Committee Members in Attendance

The programme saw the presence of MLA Suresh Singh Chauhan, along with committee representatives and members like Digambar Singh Negi, Govind Bisht, Sohan Singh Negi, Asha Aswal, Dhanpal Rawat, Kishan Bhandari, Pratap Singh Bisht and Chandan Singh Bhandari.

Website Launching and the Kshatriya Jagran Publication is yet another step taken by the Uttarakhand Kshatriya Welfare Committee for its communication and awareness programs.