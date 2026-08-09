Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announced an increase in prize money for the Veerangana Tilu Rauteli Award to Rs 75,000 and the Anganwadi Worker Award to Rs 61,000 to honour the hard work of women and Anganwadi workers in the state.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced an increase in the honorarium for the Veerangana Tilu Rauteli Award from Rs 51,000 to Rs 75,000, while the prize money for the Anganwadi Worker Award has been raised from Rs 51,000 to Rs 61,000.

Dhami made the announcement during the Veerangana Tilu Rauteli Award and Anganwadi Worker Award distribution ceremony held at Mukhyasevak Sadan in Dehradun on Saturday. On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Veerangana Tilu Rauteli, women who have made outstanding contributions in various fields were honoured with the prestigious Veerangana Tilu Rauteli Award. As many as 35 Anganwadi workers were also honoured with the Anganwadi Worker Award.

CM Dhami on Honouring Women's Contribution

In a post on X, CM Dhami said the announcement was made to honour the hard work and contribution of women and Anganwadi workers in the state. "Today, at the Veerangana Tilu Rautela Award and Anganwadi Worker Award Distribution Ceremony, an important announcement was made in the direction of honouring the hard work of the state's maternal power and Anganwadi workers," Dhami said. https://x.com/pushkardhami/status/2086090575762366966

"The honorarium for the Veerangana Tilu Rauteli Award has been increased from ₹51,000 to ₹75,000, and the amount for the Anganwadi Worker Award has been raised from ₹51,000 to ₹61,000," he said.

The Chief Minister added that the state government aims to continuously encourage and honour women and Anganwadi workers for their contribution to society. "Our effort is to ensure that the daughters, sisters, and dedicated Anganwadi workers of the state receive continuous encouragement and respect, who, through their dedication and excellent work, are giving a new direction to society and the state," he said.

CM Dhami also highlighted the contribution of women who have worked in various fields and the dedicated services of Anganwadi workers towards society and the state.

Award Ceremony Details

The Chief Minister felicitated 13 women from Uttarakhand with the Tilu Rauteli Awards and 35 Anganwadi workers with the Anganwadi Worker Awards at an award ceremony held at the Mukhya Sevak Sadan at the Chief Minister's Camp Office. The awards were presented in recognition of their outstanding contributions in various fields. The Chief Minister congratulated all the awardees and extended his best wishes to them.

Tribute to Veerangana Tilu Rauteli

Addressing the gathering, CM Dhami said that the birth anniversary of Tilu Rauteli is a proud occasion for the history of Uttarakhand and the self-respect of women. He described Teelu Rauteli as an enduring symbol of courage, valour and women's empowerment. (ANI)