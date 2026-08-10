Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh highlighted the deep-rooted cultural and socio-economic ties between India and Nepal, vowing to boost cross-border transport infrastructure to ensure smooth travel for citizens of both nations.

Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh highlighted the deep-rooted cultural and socio-economic ties between India and Nepal, emphasising ongoing state efforts to boost cross-border transport infrastructure and ensure smooth travel for citizens of both nations.

Speaking to ANI here in Balrampur regarding travel dynamics across the international border, the minister underscored the daily movement of thousands of people between the neighbouring countries for commerce, employment, and family visits. "The relationship between Nepal and India is profound. Hundreds of thousands of people travel between the two countries daily for business, family visits, and other reasons," Singh said.

Boosting Cross-Border Connectivity

Highlighting measures to support transit and prevent logistical hurdles, the minister stated that authorities are actively expanding regional transport capacity across multiple modes. "To ensure smooth travel for the people of Nepal, we are developing air links, bus services, and increasing transport capacity. By ensuring there are no obstacles to movement, we can preserve these fundamental ties and sustain the relationship for the long term," the minister added.

New Travel Rules and Historic Treaty

Singh's remarks came after Nepal introduced new travel-related measures for Indian visitors, which led to discussions over their possible impact on movement across the India-Nepal border.

India and Nepal share an open international border governed by the 1950 Treaty of Peace and Friendship. The historic pact allows citizens of both nations to travel, reside, and work across the boundary with significantly fewer restrictions compared to standard international borders. This open border holds critical socio-economic importance for Indian states bordering Nepal, particularly Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal, where local populations share deep-rooted cultural, familial, and commercial ties.

Infrastructure for Bilateral Cooperation

Stressing the necessity of robust infrastructure, the minister noted that enhancing transport networks and overall connectivity remains essential to facilitating uninterrupted travel and driving bilateral economic cooperation.

He further reiterated India's commitment to nurturing strong diplomatic ties with Nepal while ensuring the longstanding people-to-people connections between the two neighbouring nations continue to flourish.