Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami joined the Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra in Dehradun, urged citizens to hoist the national flag and highlighted the state’s development, jobs, startups and government initiatives.

The Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra, which took place at Gandhi Park in Dehradun on Sunday, was attended by the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. He asked everyone from the state to hoist the national flag at their homes during Independence Day.

In the course of the event, Dhami laid floral wreaths at the memorial of Indramani Badoni, the leader of the Uttarakhand movement and the late Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar at the Clock Tower. Dhami then joined other participants at Gandhi Park to participate in the Tiranga Yatra to the Clock Tower.

Celebrating the Patriotic Spirit of ,India, Through Tiranga Yatra

Regarding the Yatra as the celebration of national pride, he further said that the Tricolor stands for the respect and pride of millions of Indians. He paid homage to those freedom fighters and brave men who have laid down their lives for the pride of the Indian flag.

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Moreover, the chief minister laid emphasis on preserving the unity and sovereignty of India.

Dhami Highlights India’s Achievements

Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance, Dhami noted that India was becoming self-reliant through Make in India, digital development and indigenously-made technology.

He also made mention of the strength of India’s military, citing examples such as the surgical strikes and Operation Sindoor, which demonstrated the prowess of the Indian military. Dhami noted Uttarakhand’s reputation as a Devbhoomi and Veerbhoomi due to its ties to the military.

Development and Growth in Uttarakhand

According to Dhami, his government was working on enhancing the quality of education, health care, roads, electricity, water and connectivity via air in Uttarakhand. In terms of figures, according to Dhami, the GSDP growth of the state was 7.23% during the previous year and the per capita income witnessed a rise of 41%.

He also noted that 20,000 industries were being developed in the state and the number of startups in the state had surpassed 1,750.

Jobs, Entrepreneurship and Government Schemes

Regarding employment issues, Dhami said that the government desires the youth not just to get jobs but also to create jobs. He pointed out some schemes such as self-employment, homestays, and tourism.

According to the Chief Minister, more than 34,000 youth have got government jobs in the past four and half years since the enforcement of the anti-cheating rule by the state government.

UCC and Other Schemes of the Government

Apart from that, Dhami also talked about the UCC and other laws made by the government. He said action had been taken regarding the encroachments and more than 13,000 acres of government land had been freed from encroachment.

A number of ministers, members of parliament, members of legislative assembly, mayor of Dehradun and others participated in the Tiranga Yatra program.