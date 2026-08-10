Floor leaders of Opposition parties are set to meet to devise a strategy for the House. The INDIA bloc is expected to protest the Ram Mandir donation row, demand a statement from Amit Shah, and oppose the upcoming FCRA Bill.

Opposition Plans Strategy for Parliament Session

Floor leaders of the Opposition parties will hold a meeting in the chamber of the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, to chalk out the strategy for the Floor of the House on Monday.

The INDIA bloc MPs are likely to continue their protest against the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement and demand Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on the police action against protesters in Delhi on July 20. While Congress MP Manickam Tagore has moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, seeking Amit Shah's statement, KC Venugopal has sought a discussion on the Ram Mandir donation row. The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 is also expected to be taken up in the discussion of the Opposition leaders.

On Sunday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the party will oppose the FCRA Bill and the issue will also be discussed at the meeting of floor leaders of opposition parties on Monday. "We will oppose the FCRA-related move. We will take a decision (about strategy) tomorrow after a meeting of floor leaders," he told ANI.

The Congress has also issued a formal three-line whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs, asking them to ensure strict attendance between August 10, 11 and 12.

Key Bills on Lok Sabha Agenda

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up the introduction of several key bills today, including the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, and the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026

The Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, will be introduced by Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. The Bill seeks to improve the functioning of tribunals and ensure transparency and uniformity in the appointment and service conditions of tribunal members. It also proposes setting up a National Tribunals Commission.

Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026

The Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, seeks to change the name of the state of Kerala as 'Keralam' was approved by the Union Cabinet in February. (ANI)