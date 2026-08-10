A woman in Mathura allegedly murdered her husband with the help of her daughter and the daughter's boyfriend, after he objected to their relationship. The accused reportedly sedated the victim, crushed his head, and disposed of the body in a forest. Police have been searching for the missing remains for three days without success.

A woman allegedly killed her husband after sedating him and crushing his head with a stone, with the help of her daughter and the daughter’s boyfriend in Mathura, a senior police official said on Saturday. Police have been hunting for the body for the last three days, but they haven't been able to find it despite the accused reportedly disposing of it in a woodland region beside the Yamuna.

Teams have been looking for the corpse since Thursday night, while the three suspects are being questioned, according to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar.

Rambabu, a resident of Radh-Krishna Vatika in Jaysinghpura, filed a complaint, according to SHO Ajay Verma of the Govind Nagar police station. He said that Manoj's wife Naina, 40, their younger daughter Bhakti, whose age is unknown, and Bhakti's purported lover Vimal Chaudhary, 22, killed his younger brother, Manoj Soni, 42.

According to the complaint, the accused told family members that they had burned Manoj’s body in a forest near Akrur village on the banks of the Yamuna before burying the remains there. According to the complaint, Manoj had previously seen his daughter with her purported lover and was adamantly against their connection. Manoj left the house after arguing with his wife about the issue.

Manoj went missing on April 18. Naina subsequently filed a missing person report on April 21 but withdrew it the following day without giving a reason, police said. Three weeks passed without any information about Manoj, following which his elder brother Rambabu filed a missing person complaint on May 9. After police failed to make progress for an extended period, Rambabu approached the chief minister’s portal with another complaint.

Following directions from the SSP, police registered a complaint on July 11. The three accused were eventually detained on Friday, police said. The search for Manoj's remains is still ongoing. Over the last three days, police have excavated at many areas in the forest, but they haven't found the body since the accused couldn't pinpoint the exact location of the remains' burial. The search effort has also become more challenging due to persistent rains.

Rambabu said Naina had gone to her parental home in Hathras with her daughter. Her father, Brajmohan, noticed that Naina appeared largely unconcerned about her husband’s disappearance and questioned her firmly. She subsequently confessed to the alleged killing, he said. The confession claims that Naina offered Manoj sedative-infused milk. She allegedly used a stone to smash his head after he passed out, with Bhakti and Vimal helping her. The three are said to have taken the body to the forest, burnt it, and then buried the remains there.

Police have not yet confirmed Manoj’s murder because the search for his remains is still underway. Officials said the investigation is covering an area of around six kilometres between the house and the Yamuna riverbank.