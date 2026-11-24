Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the historic Jhankaiya Ganga Snan Mela in Khatima. He announced new bathing ghats under the Sharda Corridor, emphasizing the preservation of cultural heritage and development of border areas.

CM Dhami Inaugurates Jhankaiya Ganga Snan Mela in Khatima District

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the historic Jhankaiya Ganga Snan Mela in Khatima on Tuesday by cutting the ribbon on the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima and offered prayers on the banks of the Sharda River for the well-being and prosperity of the people of the state. On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced the construction of bathing ghats (snan ghats) in the newly built Purnagiri temple area near Jhankaiya and Kala Pul under the Sharda Corridor.

Extending greetings on Kartik Purnima and the Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the Chief Minister said that the historic Jhankaiya fair is a confluence of religious faith, folk culture, and rich traditions. Held over a long period, the fair serves as an important medium to pass on cultural heritage from generation to generation, with the younger generation also carrying these traditions forward with enthusiasm. He noted that, held near the India-Nepal border, the fair further strengthens cultural ties and mutual goodwill between the two countries.

Emphasising centuries-old roti-beti (close familial and cultural) ties between India and Nepal, he said the cultural and social traditions of both nations are intertwined. The Chief Minister stated that a large number of devotees and traders arrive at the fair from border areas as well as various districts of Uttar Pradesh. Participation from communities including the Tharu society, along with traditional folk songs, folk dances, and customs, gives the fair a distinct identity.