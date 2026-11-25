Uttarakhand CM Dhami approves higher sports rewards, 50 games, traditional sports, clubs in every gram panchayat, a mini stadium and Agniveer training centre to boost youth opportunities.

Uttarakhand is all set to boost its grassroots sports system through a number of new measures that have been approved by the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. These measures are expected to motivate young players, improve their chances in rural areas and give recognition to traditional sports in the state.

In case of Mukhyamantri Championship Trophy, the amount of prize money for the winners of various competitions would be increased along with increasing the number of sports from 32 to 50. Besides, traditional sports would also be included thereby offering more scope for local players to exhibit their skills.

Government plans to discover talented players from villages and Nyaya Panchayat-level tournaments while promoting participation in sports among youth.

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Mukhyamantri Championship Trophy: Prize Money Increased

Chief Minister Dhami has approved increase in reward for athletes who come out winners in Nyaya Panchayat, Assembly constituency, parliamentary constituency and state-level competitions.

In the case of Mukhyamantri Championship Trophy, the amount of prize money has been enhanced for the winners of various levels of competitions. For Nyaya Panchayat level, the prize money for the first position has been increased from ₹300 to ₹400, second position from ₹200 to ₹300, and third position from ₹150 to ₹200. In the case of Assembly constituency level, the reward money for the first position has been increased from ₹500 to ₹700, second position from ₹400 to ₹500, and third position from ₹300 to ₹400.

For the Parliamentary constituency level, the first position winners will get ₹1,000 in place of ₹800, second position ₹800 in place of ₹600, and third position ₹600 in place of ₹400. In the case of state level, the first position prize money has been increased from ₹1,500 to ₹2,000, second position from ₹1,000 to ₹1,500, and third position from ₹700 to ₹1,000.

The new rewards will help boost morale among the athletes, especially those competing in tournaments at the grassroots level.

Mukhyamantri Cup Prize Money Doubled To ₹10 Lakh

The prize money for the overall winning district under the Mukhyamantri Championship Trophy will also be increased. The winning district will now get ₹10 lakh against the earlier reward of ₹5 lakh. This will help encourage districts to excel in sports.

Sports Expanded From 32 To 50; Traditional Sports To Be Included

The number of sports in the championship will be increased from 32 to 50. The government has also increased the budget for the event as necessary. Traditional sports of Uttarakhand will also be included to promote the sporting culture of the state and give athletes participating in traditional games a platform.

Mukhyamantri Sports Clubs To Be Formed In Each Gram Panchayat

Dhami has also approved the formation of Mukhyamantri Sports Clubs in each gram panchayat of Uttarakhand.

Honorarium to PRD, Mini Stadium & Agniveer Training Centre

A committee will be formed to look into the proposal of providing honorarium to Provincial Rakshak Dal (PRD) personnel like that provided to the Home Guards.

The Chief Minister has also approved the allocation of land close to the youth centre in Amwala to the Youth Welfare Department for the construction of a mini stadium and Agniveer training centre. This facility is supposed to help local youth in sports and military recruitment activities.

Sanitation Workers’ Honorarium & Champawat Fair Site Development

Dhami has given approval to the proposal for increasing the honorarium of sanitation workers employed in various departments of the state but the new amount has not yet been stated.

₹109.88 lakh has been approved for beautification of the Shri Aidi Byanadhura Bhumiya fair site in Dhakna Badola gram panchayat, Champawat Assembly constituency.