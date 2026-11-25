Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reviews healthcare projects, directs timely construction and quality checks, and plans to expand Ayushman Arogya Mandirs from 415 operational centres to 1,100 across the capital.

Delhi is making an attempt to boost its healthcare infrastructure by increasing access to medical facilities for its citizens. In a meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat, the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reviewed the various projects regarding the development of healthcare infrastructure and directed officials to complete the construction within the specified time.

The government is emphasizing building healthcare facilities in various parts of the city through the development of more Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, which will help provide primary medical facilities to nearby neighborhoods. Already having established more than 415 of such centers, the government plans to increase the number to 1,100.

In addition, the Chief Minister asked the officials to inaugurate some more Ayushman Arogya Mandirs starting from the following month.

Delhi Healthcare Projects: CM Directs Timely Completion

During the meeting, the CM evaluated the progress of various infrastructure projects, including hospitals and healthcare centers. The health department was asked to complete the development and construction of these projects within the specified timeline.

However, the state leader made it very clear that fast execution should not compromise on quality. She asked officials to ensure that quality is maintained in this effort to ensure that the facilities built provide good healthcare service.

The government's aim in this case, she added, goes beyond building facilities, but is on building useful, functional and easily accessible facilities for people.

Ayushman Arogya Mandir Delhi: 415 Centres Functional, 1,100 Targets Set

The state presently has more than 415 functional Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and the government intends to build more by adding up to 1,100 centres. This will help to improve primary healthcare services as well as availability of healthcare facilities at various points within the national capital city.

Gupta asked officials to commence the inauguration of new centres starting next month.

Better Healthcare Near to People’s Homes

The government is keen to see that the citizens of Delhi are able to get all necessary healthcare facilities without needing to go too far for the purpose. The expansion of the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs can play an important role in making healthcare services available near to people's homes.

It is expected that such a move will benefit those living in the areas from which it becomes difficult for people to reach bigger hospitals. With better healthcare facilities near to their home, the residents will not have to travel to distant hospitals for the medical treatment of their problems.

Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh Attends Review Meeting

The review meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat also dealt with the status of healthcare schemes and infrastructure work being undertaken in the city. Among others, cabinet minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh was also present in the review meeting.

Gupta stressed that the improvement in healthcare services is still among the priorities of the government. He appealed to the stakeholders to make all possible efforts so that these projects can be completed within the stipulated time frame and of the right quality.