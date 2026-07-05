The first batch of 49 pilgrims embarking on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026 was flagged off by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami from Tanakpur on Sunday.

The first group of 49 pilgrims will leave for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026 from here on Sunday. The Yatra was inaugurated off by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The pilgrimage, which will go over the Lipulekh path, begins one of Hinduism's most important yearly travels.

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CM Dhami flags off first bunch of

CM Dhami flagged off the yatra at the Tourist Rest House in Tanakpur and wished the pilgrims a safe and spiritually enriching journey. "It's a matter of pride for Uttarakhand to host the revered pilgrimage. All necessary arrangements have been made for the comfort and safety of the devotees," he added.

The sacred journey begins for 49 pilgrims

The initial batch is comprised of 49 devotees from different sections of the country. They will follow the Lipulekh path to Gunji and then go to Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar. Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN) in coordination with district administration, health department and police has made provisions for housing, medical care and security of the pilgrims.

Yatra has immense religious importance

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is one of the most holiest pilgrimages for Hindus who see Mount Kailash as the home of Lord Shiva. It is also significant to Buddhists and Jains. The place attracts pilgrims every year for its spiritual and cultural significance.