Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Gurmit Singh participated in the 'Seva Pakhwada' in Rishikesh, where a multi-purpose camp addressed public grievances and provided benefits of welfare schemes to over 20,000 attendees on the spot.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd.) on Saturday participated in the 'Seva Pakhwada' programme at the IDPL Ground in Rishikesh, where a multi-purpose public service camp was organised with the participation of various government departments. More than 20,000 people attended the programme.

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As part of the programme, government departments from Dehradun, Haridwar and Tehri districts organised a public service camp under the "Integrated Effort" initiative, where grievances were addressed on the spot, and eligible beneficiaries received the benefits of various welfare schemes. Departments also set up information and service stalls to facilitate access to government services.

Public Services and Health Camp

A mega health camp organised during the event provided medical consultations and treatment to 1,009 patients. Specialist doctors examined 212 orthopaedic patients, 70 gynaecology patients and 81 patients with eye, ear, nose and throat (ENT) ailments.

The camp also saw the vaccination of 13 children, the issuance of 15 Ayushman Cards and 20 ABHA Cards, while 95 X-rays and 70 blood tests were conducted. The AYUSH Department also carried out health check-ups for 310 people and distributed medicines free of cost. Online registration for disability certificates was completed for 23 individuals.

Welfare Schemes and Departmental Support

The Social Welfare Department approved pensions for 75 beneficiaries, including widows, senior citizens and persons with disabilities, and issued 10 UDID cards. A total of 280 assistive devices were distributed to persons with disabilities.

Departments including Agriculture, Horticulture, Industries, Dairy Development, Fisheries, Sericulture, Animal Husbandry and the Lead Bank extended the benefits of various government schemes to more than 1,200 beneficiaries.

Felicitation of Achievers and Beneficiaries

During the programme, the Governor and the Chief Minister honoured outstanding small-scale industries, Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and beneficiaries of various government schemes. Under the Cooperative Department, five registered SHGs were awarded Rs 5 lakh each by the CM Dhami.

Dhami also felicitated three youths from Almora, Dehradun and Tehri who secured employment opportunities in Japan after completing skill development training through the Skill Development and Employment Department. Each of them has received a job package of approximately Rs 1 lakh per month, which was described as an inspiring achievement for the youth of Uttarakhand.

Additionally, beneficiaries from the Fisheries Department, Horticulture Department, Industries Department, and Dairy Development Department were honoured by the Governor and the Chief Minister for their exceptional work and notable achievements in their respective fields. (ANI)