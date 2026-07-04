Heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand's Chamoli and Rudraprayag has caused the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers to swell. While the water level is below the danger mark, authorities are issuing alerts to residents and tourists to ensure their safety.

Following continuous heavy rainfall in the higher regions of Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts, the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers, along with their tributaries, are in spate, officials said on Saturday. The water level of the Alaknanda River was recorded at 623.10 meters above sea level. While the water level is rising daily due to the persistent rains, authorities stated that it currently remains below the danger mark.

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Authorities Issue Safety Alerts

In view of the rising water levels, the Disaster Management Department and local administration have been issuing continuous alerts to residents living along the riverbanks to ensure their safety. Furthermore, a strong advisory has been issued for pilgrims and tourists visiting the region, urging them to stay away from the riverbeds and exercise caution.

Water Levels Monitored Closely

Earlier, on Thursday, the District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Nandan Singh Rajwar informed that the water level in the region is being closely monitored amid rising inflows following rainfall in the upper Himalayan areas. "The water level in the region has reached 622 meters due to rainfall in the upper Himalayan areas. The warning level is 626 meters above sea level, and the dangerous level is 627 meters. When the water level approaches the warning level, alerts are sent out via WhatsApp groups, announcements are made using vehicles, and personnel go to the ground to warn people," he said.

IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert

On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Dehradun issued a heavy rainfall alert for these four days (till today, July 4) in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, with the district administration urging residents to remain vigilant. The IMD also issued orange alerts for five districts, with Nainital, Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, and Udham Singh Nagar predicted to receive light to moderate rainfall and light thunderstorms too.

Amarnath Yatra Commences Amid Heavy Monitoring

Meanwhile, the annual 57-day Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage officially commenced on Friday, with heavy monitoring using digital surveillance and RFID tracking systems to ensure crowd management and safety. The annual yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 28, coinciding with the festival of Raksha Bandhan.