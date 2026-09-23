A young woman in Nagpur tragically ended her life during a video call with her boyfriend after he refused to marry her and threatened to leak her private photos. The accused, who allegedly kept his family's disapproval a secret, has been charged with abetting her suicide. Shockingly, the video call remained active for 23 minutes after her death.

A young woman in Nagpur killed herself during a video call with her boyfriend because he wouldn't marry her even though they had been together for a long time. Her family says that the 34-year-old man sexually abused her while they were talking about marriage.

The police said that the two had been dating for a while. The woman lived with a friend in the Dhantoli area and used to work for a private company in Nagpur. The accused was getting his PhD in Pune. He was from Amravati in Maharashtra. A few months ago, the accused, along with his friend, had met the woman's mother and expressed his desire to marry her - which she had approved. However, his family opposed the marriage. The accused then kept this secret from the woman and continued to meet her in Nagpur.

The man tried to avoid giving a straight answer whenever the woman brought up marriage, the cops said. He told her he couldn't marry her after a few days. The woman's family said in the complaint that the accused threatened to share the woman's inappropriate photos on social media if she kept trying to get him to marry her. The woman was under a lot of mental stress because of the constant threats and failure to marry.

On the night of September 19, the woman video-called her partner and told him that she was going to end her life. However, according to her mother's complaint. he did not make any attempts to stop her. While the call was on, the woman hanged herself to death.

A startling finding from the investigation was that the conversation continued for around 23 minutes after the woman passed away. The accused was charged with aiding and abetting suicide at the Dhantoli police station. According to authorities, he is being questioned by the police.