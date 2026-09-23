The math behind this is quite simple. The company used to deduct PF on a maximum of Rs 15,000 from your salary under the old rules. The PF deduction amount was lower back then. The PF deduction amount has now increased because the government raised the limit to Rs 25,000. This rule also applies to employees who earn a basic salary of Rs 50,000. The company will use the Rs 25,000 maximum limit for PF deposits even if the basic salary is Rs 50,000.