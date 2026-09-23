Two children struggling to navigate an overgrown footpath in Madhya Pradesh caught the attention of a group of men, who chose to act rather than simply walk past.

Two children struggling to navigate an overgrown footpath in Madhya Pradesh caught the attention of a group of men, who chose to act rather than simply walk past. The children were seen repeatedly stumbling as thick vegetation spilled across the narrow pathway, making even a short walk difficult.

Mohit Saini, an Instagram user, captured the incident in a video shared on his account. The clip opens with the two children carefully making their way through the densely overgrown path, struggling to avoid the plants covering their route.

Mohit then arrived at the spot and inspected the condition of the walkway and made a few phone calls. Soon after, three other men arrived carrying shovels and other tools, ready to tackle the problem themselves.

Without wasting time, the men began clearing the thick vegetation that had taken over the footpath. They chopped down the plants, gathered the cut growth into sheets and shifted it aside, slowly reclaiming the walkway.

Once the vegetation was removed, the men swept away the accumulated mud and fallen leaves, leaving behind a considerably cleaner and more accessible footpath.

Sharing the video, Mohit Saini simply captioned it, “We cleaned the footpath today.”

Several social media users thanked the men for their efforts, while others applauded their hard work and described the initiative as an “amazing job.”