A security guard and former serviceman assaulted a delivery worker at Oasis Mall in Dehradun after he took a route not meant for entry. A video shows the worker being slapped, pushed to the ground and kicked in the stomach. Police said the accused, identified as Mahendra Singh, was allegedly drunk.

A delivery worker was assaulted by a security guard, a retired serviceman, at a mall near the Uttarakhand Assembly in Dehradun after he took a route that was not meant for visitors. A video of the incident has surfaced online, showing the delivery worker being slapped, pushed to the ground and kicked. The incident reportedly took place at Oasis Mall in the Jogiwala area on Monday evening. According to police, the accused security guard, identified as former serviceman Mahendra Singh, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when the argument broke out.

Trigger Warning: Videos below contain disturbing visuals and abusive language. Viewers' discretion is advised.

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Argument over entry route

The delivery worker had reached the mall to collect or deliver an order. According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, he attempted to enter the mall premises through a route other than the designated entry path.

This reportedly angered Mahendra Singh, who was on security duty at the mall. What began as an argument soon escalated, with the guard allegedly abusing and pushing the delivery worker.

A video recorded during the incident shows the delivery worker being confronted by the security guard and two other guards. The group can be seen pushing the young man towards the road.

Delivery worker slapped and kicked

The video shows Mahendra Singh allegedly taking the delivery worker into the middle of the road before slapping him repeatedly. The assault caused the worker's helmet to fall onto the road.

The accused then allegedly pushed the man to the ground and kicked him hard in the stomach.

During the assault, the delivery worker could be heard pleading for help and repeatedly saying, "Bhai, mujhe bacha lo." He was also seen requesting the guard to stop and apologising.

People who were present at the spot intervened after seeing the assault. One person attempted to stop the guard, while others could be heard telling him not to hit the delivery worker.

Despite the intervention, the guard allegedly continued shouting at the worker and eventually ordered him to leave the area.

Police arrest accused

According to police, the delivery worker's side did not initially submit a written complaint following the incident. However, police received information about an intoxicated security guard allegedly assaulting a delivery worker at the mall.

Police reached the spot and tried to calm Mahendra Singh down. Officials said he became more aggressive, raising concerns about a possible breach of peace.

Police subsequently arrested him under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as a preventive measure, according to the information provided.

The assault video drew strong reactions online, with many users condemning the guard’s alleged behaviour and calling for strict action. One commenter said the incident was 'not acceptable' and argued that the accused should be behind bars. Another questioned whether a former defence personnel could behave in such a manner, while a user said the incident damaged Uttarakhand’s image.

Some comments also highlighted the delivery worker's repeated pleas for help and his attempt to apologise.