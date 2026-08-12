Uttarakhand chef Keshav Negi met CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and thanked him for the government’s support and assistance while he faces legal proceedings linked to the Delhi Malviya Nagar hotel fire case.

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, met Keshav Negi, who is a resident of Uttarakhand and chef in the state. Negi has conveyed his thanks to the state government for the support and help extended to him. At present, chef Keshav Negi is under legal action with regards to the hotel fire case in Malviya Nagar of Delhi.

The meeting revolved around the help that has been extended to Negi in such a difficult phase of life. During the meeting, Dhami inquired about the well-being of Negi and assured him of the continued support of the Uttarakhand government.

CM Dhami Assures Chef of Government Help

In the meeting, CM Dhami inquired about the health and well-being of Negi. The Chief Minister assured Negi that the government of the state would always work towards protecting the rights of its citizens and would provide all possible help whenever needed.

Dhami highlighted that it is one of the responsibilities of the government to extend help to its citizens in difficult times of life. People must be offered suitable help while their cases are being sorted out through due process of law and administration.

Government Officials Instructed To Ensure Proper Coordination

"The Chief Minister further instructed the government officials to ensure proper coordination in any matter related to Negi and help him as much as possible."

"The stress," as per the statement, "was laid on being responsive when citizens require their help, especially under difficult situations."

Earlier, CM Dhami Had Phoned Negi Over The Telephone

It was not the only time the Chief Minister interacted with Negi. He had earlier contacted the chef over the telephone to know about his wellbeing.

During the telephonic conversation, the Chief Minister had assured Negi that the Government of Uttarakhand would continue to be supportive and help in any way possible.

Chief Minister of Delhi Had Also Been Contacted By CM Dhami

It was not the only thing the Chief Minister did to help Negi. He had also spoken with the Chief Minister of Delhi in order to help the latter in handling the legal issues that came with the Delhi hotel fire incident.

This latest meeting presented Negi with a chance to personally thank Dhami for the help offered by the government.

Keshav Negi Meets CM With Family

Negi had another round of meeting with the Chief Minister accompanied by his family, thanking him for the support rendered by the government of Uttarakhand.

The above mentioned meeting reflects the state government’s declared policy of offering help to people of Uttarakhand who have problems, but keeping the matters of legal processes going on their own respective ways.