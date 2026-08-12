The Himachal Pradesh govt imposed a 'Widow and Orphan Cess' on petrol and diesel, raising fuel prices. A milk cess on electricity bills was also levied. Locals express concern over the financial burden, while the govt defends it for welfare.

The Himachal Pradesh government has imposed a Widow and Orphan Cess of 60 paise per litre on petrol and diesel. Following the imposition of the cess, petrol prices in Dharamshala have increased by up to 71 paise per litre, while diesel prices have risen by 69 paise per litre, according to the information provided. Meanwhile, the state government has also imposed a milk cess on electricity bills.

Locals Decry Additional Financial Burden

Speaking to ANI, a local taxi owner, Anoop, said that this is an extra burden on him. Though the government has done it for a good purpose, this will affect his income. It is becoming very hard to earn even a thousand rupees in a day.

Anoop said that taxi operators have not increased fares so far but may have to reconsider the issue if fuel costs continue to rise. He also said that he had been working since early morning but is finding it increasingly difficult to earn enough during the day. "If fuel prices go up, the price of everything else rises too. Inflation is already so high these days," he said, adding that rising costs were affecting the ability of families to purchase vegetables and fruits. Anoop also said that the government should consider measures aimed at increasing people's incomes along with introducing welfare policies.

Another Dharamshala resident, Ravinder Kumar, said that people were unhappy with the additional levy and urged the government to consider the concerns of poor and middle-class families. "We are not happy with this hike. The government should also think about the poor and middle class. It is very hard for us," Kumar told ANI. Kumar said that repeated levies are increasing the pressure on lower- and middle-income groups and questioned how unemployed people and those struggling to earn a living would manage the additional costs. He also urged the government to pay greater attention to educated unemployed people and middle-class families.

Political Reactions and Government's Defense

Speaking to ANI, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that these are the same people who do not let the Parliament function and also do not stand up in the interest of the students.

Meanwhile, defending the Himachal Pradesh government's decision, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat said that the state had gone through a disaster and had not received the Central assistance that was expected. "Himachal Pradesh has gone through a disaster; the Prime Minister visited and made promises. But the Central assistance that should have been provided was not received. The government has limited revenue sources and few alternatives. The taxes being imposed are for welfare measures, not for luxury or other unnecessary things," he said. (ANI)