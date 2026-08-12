GCC denies property tax hike, clarifying notices are for correcting assessments using GIS. An appeal process is in place. In a separate development, CM C Joseph Vijay moved a resolution in the TN assembly against the delimitation exercise.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Wednesday clarified that there has been no increase in property tax rates, dismissing "false reports" circulating on the matter. In an official statement, GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran explained that the revised demand notices issued recently to certain property owners and commercial establishments were intended to correct cases of under-assessment or incorrect assessment, rather than implementing a general tax hike.

"Property tax has not been increased in Greater Chennai Corporation. Revised demand notices were issued to property owners/commercial establishments who have been paying property tax based on under assessment/wrong assessment," the Commissioner stated. The Corporation informed that area discrepancies were identified using advanced technological tools, including Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping, satellite data, and other government records, as well as self-declarations provided by the owners themselves.

Opportunity to Contest Revised Assessments

Addressing potential grievances, the GCC has provided a window for property owners to contest the revised assessments. "Those who have any objection to the revised assessment have been provided an opportunity to file an appeal with the concerned Regional Deputy Commissioner within 15 days of receiving the notice. Such appeals will be disposed of within 30 days," the statement added.

The Commissioner urged the public not to believe misinformation regarding a tax increase and emphasized that the current exercise is strictly aimed at ensuring accurate assessment and revenue regularisation.

TN Assembly Passes Resolution Against Delimitation

Meanwhile, in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, following the adoption of resolutions against NEET and the FCRA Bill, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday moved a significant resolution in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly against the Union Government's proposed delimitation exercise.

Speaking in the assembly, CM Vijay said, "The 33% reservation for women should be implemented in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections itself, based on the existing 543 constituencies. The 33% reservation for women should not be delayed any further. In Tamil Nadu, more women have voted than men. Providing reservation for women is not a concession; it is a matter of social justice. The 33% reservation for women must be implemented without any further delay."

The resolution seeks to protect the political representation of southern states, particularly Tamil Nadu, arguing that their success in population control should not lead to a reduction in their voice in Parliament. (ANI)