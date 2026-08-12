The Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution moved by CM C Joseph Vijay against the Centre's delimitation plan. It argues the plan would reduce southern states' representation and demands the 33% women's quota be implemented in 2029 on 543 seats.

Following the adoption of resolutions against NEET and the FCRA Bill, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday moved a significant resolution in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly against the Union Government's proposed delimitation exercise.

Speaking in the assembly CM Vijay said, "The 33% reservation for women should be implemented in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections itself, based on the existing 543 constituencies. The 33% reservation for women should not be delayed any further. In Tamil Nadu, more women have voted than men. Providing reservation for women is not a concession; it is a matter of social justice. The 33% reservation for women must be implemented without any further delay."

Protecting Southern States' Representation

The resolution seeks to protect the political representation of southern states, particularly Tamil Nadu, arguing that their success in population control should not lead to a reduction in their voice in Parliament.

"All the states including Tamil Nadu and the people / elected representatives of the union territories have not had their population counted for more than 50 years. The next census to count the population was supposed to be held in 2026. Therefore, since the delimitation of constituencies has not been carried out for the last 50 years, based on the 2011 population census, the constituencies should be delimited and the number of Lok Sabha and Assembly members should be increased from 550 to 850 by bringing in a constitutional amendment Bill," the resolution stated.

It further reads, "It has been understood that the above-mentioned constitutional amendment Bill has been brought in the Indian Parliament on the basis that the 1971 population census will continue to be the basis for any population count thereafter. Even though Tamil Nadu has built a strong Tamil Nadu by effectively implementing population control measures on the basis of the 1971 population census, the representation of the southern states including Tamil Nadu in Parliament will be permanently affected. This is an undeniable truth."

The resolution points out that while a constitutional amendment bill proposes to increase the number of Lok Sabha members from 550 to 850 based on the 2011 census, such a move would be detrimental to states that have followed national directives on population management.

Tamil Nadu's Four Key Demands

Through the resolution, the Tamil Nadu government has placed four major demands before the Union Government. First, the total number of Lok Sabha members should be permanently retained at the current 543. Second, the inter-state allocation of Lok Sabha seats must be frozen based on the current proportion of representation. Third, the existing ratio of 2.2:1 between population and states must be maintained, and fourth being 33 per cent reservation for women should be implemented in the upcoming 2029 Lok Sabha elections based on the current 543 constituencies.

The resolution concluded by asserting that the Union Government has a "duty" to safeguard the interests of southern states. "It is the duty of the Union Government to ensure that southern states, which have implemented population control, built good infrastructure, and are implementing welfare schemes for the people by controlling population growth, are not affected in any way by constituency delimitation," the resolution read. It called for the permanent retention of the current proportional representation for each state in the Lok Sabha and the immediate reservation of one-third of seats for women in the next general elections and subsequent state assembly polls.

Background on Delimitation and Women's Reservation Bill

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on April 16 to expand the Lok Sabha's strength to 850 seats and expedite the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill passed in 2023. However, the bill was not passed as it failed to secure the constitutionally required special two-thirds majority of members present and voting in Parliament.

While the Congress and the opposition parties have expressed support for the women's reservation bill, they opposed the delimitation exercise, seeking to increase the number of seats in the Lower House of Parliament. The Opposition has demanded delinking of women's reservation from the delimitation exercise. (ANI)