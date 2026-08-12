NDA MPs conducted a 'Tiranga' bike rally in New Delhi from Bharat Mandapam to India Gate to honour martyrs ahead of Independence Day. BJP leaders said the rally promotes PM Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' vision and the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

NDA MPs on Wednesday took out a 'Tiranga' rally from Bharat Mandapam to India Gate in the national capital ahead of Independence Day on August 15. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari was seen singing 'Jhanda Ooncha Rahe Humara' during the rally.

Political Leaders on Rally's Significance

Speaking during the rally, BJP Delhi President and MP Harsh Malhotra said that 'Tiranga' yatras have been organised every year for the last five years to honour those who sacrificed their lives for the nation. "For the last 5 years, 'Tiranga' yatras have been held every year to honour those who gave their lives for the nation," Malhotra told ANI.

BJP MP Tarun Chugh said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the youth have come out with the resolve of building a 'Viksit Bharat'. "Under the leadership of PM Modi, the youth have come out today with the resolution of 'Viksit Bharat'. 'Tiranga' is the pride of India. Under PM Modi, India will realise the resolve to become a developed India," Rai said.

Union MoS Nityanand Rai said, "The 'Tiranga' is our pride and it is more precious to us than our life."

BJP MP Krishan Pal Gurjar said that every Indian is ready to do anything for the national flag. "Today, the 'Tiranga' bike rally is being taken out from Bharat Mandapam, and we are here to take part in it. Every Indian is ready to do anything for the 'Tiranga'," he said.

BJP MP Yogendra Chandoliya said the rally would convey the message that India is strong under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and inspire youth across the country to celebrate Independence Day. "This 'Tiranga' bike rally will give a message that under PM Modi's leadership, India is powerful. It will send a message to the youth across the country on how Independence Day can be celebrated," he said.

Security Forces Express Pride

Further, Deputy Commandant of the CRPF Amit Pal Singh said participating in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally was a matter of great pride, adding that the force was making its full contribution by carrying the Tricolour and raising slogans of 'Vande Mataram'. "... Taking part in the Har Ghar Tiranga rally is a matter of great pride for us... We are making our full contribution to this rally, raising slogans of Vande Mataram and proudly carrying the Tricolour. Hearing the national anthem fills us with pride, as many sacrifices were made to bring about this day, and our forces have also played a very important role," he said.

BSF Deputy Commandant Vikas Patel said it was a matter of great pride to carry the Tricolour and participate in the rally, adding that BSF personnel have always proudly carried the national flag at various posts along the country's borders. "... It is a matter of great pride that we are carrying the Tricolour and taking out this rally. We always work with enthusiasm, and today, being in the national capital, we feel proud. We have always carried the flag at the country's borders at various posts," he said.

About the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022 under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign encourages citizens to hoist the National Flag at their homes and develop a personal connection with the Tricolour. The campaign also seeks to honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters and strengthen the spirit of patriotism among citizens. (ANI)