Cloudbursts in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts left at least eight people missing, damaged homes and blocked major highways. Rescue teams are working on a war footing as rising river levels and landslides worsen the crisis.

Heavy cloudbursts in Uttarakhand's Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts late Thursday night triggered massive destruction, reportedly leaving at least eight people missing and several injured. Families were trapped under debris, houses were washed away and roads were blocked as continuous rainfall battered the hilly state. In Chamoli's Dewal area, two people, Tara Singh and his wife, went missing, while another couple, Vikram Singh and his wife, sustained serious injuries. Their cowshed collapsed during the incident, killing nearly 15 to 20 animals. Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tewari confirmed that rescue teams had reached the site, but heavy rains had shut down many roads, making relief efforts extremely difficult.

In Rudraprayag district, six people went missing after a cloudburst in Basukedar’s Bareth Dungar Tok area. District Magistrate Prateek Jain said four houses were washed away in Basukedar following heavy rainfall, but fortunately, residents in some areas were evacuated in time. He added that the administration is monitoring the situation closely.

Evacuations in Rudraprayag

Heavy rains and a cloudburst in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district have triggered mass evacuations, with over 70 people moved from vulnerable villages. The Mandakini River, swollen beyond its banks, has surged dangerously in the Kedarnath and Mandakini valleys, worsening the situation. Authorities confirmed that while Vasu Kedar village was spared major damage, several roads were blocked, hampering access to affected areas.

District SP Akshay Prahlad Konde said nearly 70-80 people were shifted to safer zones, though eight labourers, including Nepalis and locals, are feared trapped under debris. The SDRF has moved around 200 people to shelter in a government school and is working to rescue families stranded across streams. Relief materials have reached affected areas, but damaged routes continue to delay operations.

Rising rivers and damaged infrastructure

The impact of the cloudbursts has been severe on Uttarakhand's fragile infrastructure. In Kedarnath valley's Lawara village, a bridge was swept away by the strong currents of the Mandakini River. Water levels of both the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers are continuously rising, with the Alaknanda nearing the danger mark at Srinagar. The Badrinath highway between Srinagar and Rudraprayag has been submerged, causing a complete traffic blockade. Senior Superintendent of Police Pauri, Lokeshwar Singh, confirmed that pilgrims have been stopped at safe points and are being diverted through alternative routes.

The situation is equally serious in other parts of the state. In Haldwani, the Haldwani-Bhimtal road was blocked after heavy debris fell from a hillside near Rani Bagh bridge, cutting off traffic movement.

Police advisories as rivers rise dangerously

Police in Uttarakhand have issued strong warnings for people in Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts as heavy rainfall continues to raise water levels in local rivers. Chamoli Police reported that the situation has reached a critical point and urged all families living close to the rivers to move to safer places without delay. They reminded residents that “your vigilance is your safety” and warned against ignoring the threat. In Rudraprayag, the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers have swollen sharply, increasing the risk of flooding. Police and district officials are going door-to-door, informing villagers not to go near the riverbanks and to shift immediately to higher ground.

Relief and rescue operations on war footing

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the tragedy in a post on X and said that relief and rescue operations are being carried out on a “war footing.” He added that he has been in constant contact with officials and has directed the Disaster Secretary and District Magistrates to take all necessary steps. “I pray to Baba Kedar for the safe well-being of all,” he said.

The Rudraprayag administration confirmed extensive damage in Basukedar and surrounding villages, including one house and a vehicle being washed away in Syur, farmlands covered with boulders in Kimana, and damage to poultry and fish farms in Arkhund. Chenagad market also suffered losses with vehicles buried under debris.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, and revenue departments are actively carrying out evacuations. District-level officers and engineers from PWD, PMGSY, and National Highways have been deployed to open blocked routes and reach the affected areas.

Wider impact across Uttarakhand

Apart from Chamoli and Rudraprayag, reports of damage also came from Tehri Garhwal, where a cloudburst in Genwali Bhilangana caused property damage though no lives were lost. District Disaster Officer Brijesh Bhatt said health, electricity, and veterinary teams have been dispatched for immediate assessment.

In view of the heavy rainfall, schools in Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Haridwar, and Pithoragarh districts were ordered to remain closed. Meanwhile, Chamoli police appealed to people living near landslide-prone zones to move to safer areas and shifted affected residents to relief camps in Kulsari, where food and basic facilities have been arranged.

With rivers rising, highways blocked, and several families still missing, the situation remains critical in both Chamoli and Rudraprayag. Rescue teams continue to work around the clock, but persistent rains and rough terrain are slowing down operations. Authorities fear that further rainfall could worsen conditions in the coming days, raising the threat of more landslides and flooding across the fragile Himalayan region.

