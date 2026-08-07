Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde received an email threatening bomb blasts at her office, the Metro, schools, and BSE before Independence Day. The mail contained pro-Khalistan slogans, prompting a high-level investigation by Mumbai Police.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde received a bomb threat on her official email on Friday morning, warning of explosions at multiple locations in the city ahead of Independence Day. Security agencies have launched an investigation into the matter.

Details of the Threatening Email

The threatening email was received by the Mayor's office on Friday morning. The sender allegedly claimed that bomb blasts would be carried out in Mumbai before August 15 and specifically threatened the Mayor's office, the Mumbai Metro network, schools and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The email reportedly urged parents not to send their children to school and advised commuters to avoid travelling by the Metro. It also contained pro-Khalistan slogans and mentioned the names of certain individuals, prompting security agencies to treat the communication seriously.

Police Investigation and Previous Threats

Following the threat, the Mumbai Police initiated an investigation, with cyber police joining hands to examine the email's IP address, source and sender in an effort to identify those responsible. This is not the first time the Mumbai Mayor has received such a threat. Tawde had earlier received two similar bomb threat emails, leading to heightened security and police investigations.

The latest threat comes just days before the Independence Day celebrations, a period during which security is routinely intensified across Mumbai and other major cities. Police and intelligence agencies generally increase surveillance at transport hubs, public institutions and high-footfall locations to prevent any unlikely incident. The investigation is underway, and authorities are working to ascertain whether the email is linked to the earlier threats received by the Mayor's office or forms part of a separate attempt to create panic in the city. (ANI)