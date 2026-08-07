Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has offered dialogue to agitating JPSC and JSSC job aspirants in Ranchi, promising robust reforms. The protests continue with allegations of irregularities in the recruitment examinations and demands for a public dialogue.

Government Offers Dialogue, Pledges Reforms

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday reached out to the agitating JPSC and JSSC aspirants in Ranchi, stating that the government is ready for dialogue and committed to implementing robust reforms to meet student aspirations. The Chief Minister's remarks come amid ongoing protests by students and candidates at the Jaipal Singh Stadium regarding recruitment examinations in the state.

"We have already specified a channel of communication. We are ready to talk. The government is keen to understand the issues faced by every student. We are now trying to take the students' wishes beyond the confines of Jaipal Singh Stadium," CM Soren said. Emphasising the state's intent to fix systemic issues, he added, "Our goal is to move forward with significant, robust reforms that address these student aspirations in a manner that aligns with their needs."

Corruption Allegations and Political Support

However, the protest also saw JLKM MLA Jairam Mahato raising serious allegations regarding the integrity of the selection process. Mahato pointed to a specific case involving the JPSC preliminary examination and its link to the JSSC CGL results. "The demand is regarding the JPSC preliminary examination. The accused person in this matter had cleared the JSSC CGL examination with second rank, and several members of his family had also passed the exam," Mahato alleged.

Demanding a comprehensive probe into the candidate's history, the MLA added, "Therefore, all examinations in which he appeared, as well as those conducted by the concerned company, should be investigated," he asserted. Meanwhile, All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora on Friday joined the job aspirants' protest in Ranchi, Jharkhand, over the alleged irregularities in the JPSC, JSSC CGL and other competitive examinations in the State.

The protests, centred around demands concerning Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations, have drawn widespread political attention as pressure mounts on the state government to address the aspirants' grievances before the health emergency escalates further. Previously, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke with JPSC-JSSC aspirants on Thursday via a phone call.

Protesters Demand Public Talks

According to JPSC JSSC Reform Manch, the protesting students have finalised an 11-member delegation to hold talks with the Jharkhand government over their demands. The delegation comprises eight student representatives, one lawyer and two technical experts. The eight student representatives named by the forum are Piyush Kumar Singh, Ravindra Paswan, Rajesh Prasad, Neetu Kujur, Kartik Soren, Ravindra, Ankit Kumar and Shalu Singh.

There is also a demand that the dialogue should take place in the presence of the media."We also had another demand: if the Chief Minister comes out to speak with us publicly in front of live media on an open platform, a proper resolution could be reached. In our previous protest, our representatives were taken into a closed room, and nothing came out of it. They are calling a five-member team just to stall and suppress our movement," a protester alleged.

A protester said there was a suggestion that a four- or five-member delegation should go for talks. (ANI)