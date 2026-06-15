A young woman in Uttar Pradesh was bitten by a huge snake while trying to rescue it from a shop. But instead of panicking, she calmly finished the job and won everyone's hearts. So, who is this brave 'Snake Girl'?

Most of us would run a mile if we saw a snake. Catching them is a job very few do, and it's usually men. But Nazrun Nisha from Uttar Pradesh is changing that perception. She has rescued many snakes, and recently, she surprised everyone by continuing a rescue even after being bitten.

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Bitten by a snake, but didn't panic

Nazrun Nisha was on a mission to rescue a snake in Lakhimpur Kheri. A six-foot-long Dhaman snake (rat snake) had entered a shop in Ajit Nagar, located in the Paliya range. The shopkeepers called Nazrun for help. While she was trying to catch the snake, it bit her. But Nazrun didn't get scared. She calmly finished the rescue operation first.

Who is Nazrun Nisha?

The 22-year-old is known as the "most fearless rescue girl" of the Dudhwa Foundation. People in the Paliya area also call her "Jungle Queen," "Rescue Girl," and "Snake Friend." Nazrun is a resident of Paliya, and her father works as a mechanic. The Dhaman, or rat snake, that bit her is non-venomous. Still, her father advised her to get proper medical treatment immediately instead of relying on superstitions or local remedies.

Rescued over 100 snakes

So far, Nazrun Nisha has rescued more than 100 snakes and 10 crocodiles. After the rat snake bit her, she went to a community health centre for treatment. She also posted a video on social media, explaining that the snake bit her unexpectedly during the rescue. "There's no need to panic," she said. “I immediately went to the hospital, got the necessary treatment and injections, and now, I am completely safe.”

Started catching snakes at 19

Nazrun, who also works as a motivator at the Dudhwa National Park, is a truly brave woman. She started catching snakes in her village at the young age of 19 and has now become the go-to rescuer for all the villages around Dudhwa.