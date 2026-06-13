A man in Kozhikode locked his pet cat in a chicken coop to keep it safe from dogs. But a huge python got in and swallowed the cat whole. The snake couldn't move after its big meal. Locals and the Forest Department later caught the python.

KOZHIKODE: A strange incident has happened in Koyilandy, where a resident named Ajayakumar found a giant python inside his chicken coop. But the python wasn't there for the chickens. It had swallowed Ajayakumar's pet cat. Ajayakumar had a real problem with stray dogs in his area. To keep his cat safe from them at night, he would lock it inside the chicken coop for protection.

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But in a sad twist, a huge python managed to get into the coop and ate the cat. After swallowing the cat, the snake was so full it couldn't move. It was just lying there, motionless. Later, people from the neighbourhood and a team from the Forest Department came together and captured the python.