Rain lashed Delhi on Thursday night, providing relief from heat. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR. The monsoon is advancing across North India, with a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in the Konkan region, Goa, and South Gujarat.

Rain in Delhi brings relief from heat

Rain lashed parts of the national capital on Thursday night, bringing relief from prevailing heat conditions, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR, forecasting cloudy skies, moderate rain spells and strong surface winds.

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According to the IMD, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature between 33°C and 34.8°C on Wednesday, marking a significant drop from earlier heatwave conditions. The weather department has also forecast Thursday's maximum temperature to remain in the range of 32°C to 34°C, along with light rain and gusty winds.

Monsoon advances across India

Meanwhile, IMD officials said the monsoon is expected to advance further into several parts of North India in the coming days.

A yellow alert has been issued for parts of western and central India due to expected heavy rainfall.

Nationwide weather warnings

Senior IMD scientist Naresh Yadav said the monsoon will soon cover additional areas including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Gujarat's west coast.

He warned that extremely heavy rainfall is likely over the Konkan region, Goa and South Gujarat in the next four to five days, adding that a red alert has been issued for these areas.

He further stated that very heavy rainfall is also expected over Odisha and central India.

Monsoon reaches Punjab and Haryana

In Chandigarh, IMD Director Surinder Paul confirmed that the monsoon has already reached parts of Punjab and Haryana, with rainfall reported from several districts.

He said the system will progress further and is likely to cover the remaining regions within the next two to three days, bringing widespread showers and relief from heat and humidity.

(ANI)