A viral video from Uttar Pradesh shows a massive crowd of passengers jumping off a moving train near Rasauli Railway Station. The dangerous act was allegedly an attempt by ticketless travelers to avoid a confrontation with the TTE and police officers waiting on the platform.

In a video that ended up highlighting lawlessness and a lack of fear of the law and its consequences in India, a massive crowd in Uttar Pradesh was seen jumping off a moving train, allegedly to avoid a confrontation with the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE). The clip was recorded by a passenger onboard a train that was about to reach Rasauli Railway Station.

However, just before the train arrived at the station, where several police officers were later seen standing on the platform, a large number of alleged ticketless passengers began jumping off the moving train. Those on board jumped onto the tracks and dashed away from the station, putting their lives in danger.

The video quickly went viral, eliciting several responses. Many users mentioned similar instances as a reason why Northern Railways fails to earn income, while others described it as an example of a "lack of civic sense".

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"No wonder why IR can't recover their cost. (not oc)," the post read.

The post was shared on Reddit, by the handle ‘u/Status_Candidate_392’. The post was shared a day ago and pulled many views from netizens.

How Did Social Media React?