Nishant Kerketta, a 24-year-old farmer from rural Jharkhand, has become an internet sensation for his viral "aura farming" videos that showcase his stunning transition from muddy farm work to high-fashion modeling. His impeccable style has garnered millions of views and caught the attention of Bollywood celebrities.

At first glance, Nishant Kerketta’s videos offer little hint of what comes next. In rural Jharkhand, a young guy goes about his day, working the crops while walking barefoot through a muddy field. Assuming at first that his videos are about farming, the public is surprised to learn that they are actually about "aura farming" in a cinematic revelation. The same farmer shows up in clothes that are cut very precisely.

The 24-year-old fitness fanatic and fashionista has become an internet sensation, and not only because of his farming background; his impeccable style and charisma make him look like a runway model. He was seen labouring in the field in one of his recent reels, which has over 11.3 million views.

Nishant held a handmade basket in his hand, which contained several seeds. He was then caught dispersing them on the field while wearing only a pair of shorts. He was even barefoot while working in the field. His slim, chiselled body originally grabbed attention, but the situation quickly altered.

The footage then shows him standing in front of a hut wearing a blue shirt and wide-leg pleated pants. He was then spotted sporting a white shirt with a tie, light blue jeans, and boots. He elevated the look by matching it with a long coat. Nishant also posed in a black suit with a white shirt and tinted sunglasses, which added a sense of luxury to the look.

Nishant’s videos have also caught the attention of Bollywood celebrities. On this reel that he posted on October 5, actor Bhumi Pednekar commented, “Kya baat hai." Shibani Dandekar wrote, “Loving the style," while Anusha Dandekar added, “Style check." Khushboo Patani penned, “Just fab."

Watch Viral Video

Meanwhile, some users also playfully called him an “aura farmer" after watching his videos.

According to a user, "Bro is farming aura and then goes to the fields as a side hustle," "Bro" is farming aura.

Another individual said, "He is maintaining his position in the agricultural industry."

My sincerest apologies are in order!!!! Congratulations, sir. An person said, "You did an excellent job."

Who Is Kerketta?

Kerketta is a 24-year-old from Agharma village in Jharkhand’s Simdega district. He is the youngest of four siblings, according to Hindustan Times, who reports that his family has six members. Growing rice, ragi, urad, and seasonal veggies is his family's main source of income.

Nishant, who was graduating and planning to get a career in the city, went back to assist out on the family farm and deal with his crippled father. He was still a student, though.