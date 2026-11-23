President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi have expressed condolences after eight people died in a car accident on the Thuraiyur–Musiri Highway in Tamil Nadu. The PM has announced financial relief of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

President Murmu Expresses Grief Over Tragic Tamil Nadu Road Accident

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of eight lives in a road accident in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli district and extended her condolences to the bereaved families, while praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.

In a post on X, the President of India said, "The loss of lives in a road accident in Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu is very unfortunate. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members." The loss of lives in a road accident in Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu is very unfortunate. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 22, 2026 She further said, "I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in a road accident in Tiruchirappalli district, while Rs 50,000 will be given to the injured. Expressing grief over the incident, PM Modi said the loss of lives was "deeply painful" and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

In a post on X on Sunday, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated, "The loss of lives due to a mishap in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, is deeply painful. I extend my condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured." He added, " An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."

According to officials, eight people lost their lives while two others sustained severe injuries after a car collided with a tree along the Thuraiyur–Musiri Highway in Tiruchirappalli district on Sunday evening. As this happened, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay C Joseph also expressed profound grief over the loss of life in the tragic road mishap. He directed the district administration and hospital authorities to ensure the best possible treatment for the survivors. (ANI)