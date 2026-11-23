Union Minister Piyush Goyal chaired a key meeting in Kurseong with tea stakeholders to discuss growth, export competitiveness, auction reforms, and welfare initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Cha Shramik Protsahan Yojana for tea workers.

Piyush Goyal Holds Key Interaction With Tea Industry Stakeholders

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, chaired an interaction with tea industry stakeholders at Kurseong, West Bengal, organised by Tea Board India, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The meeting was also attended by Member of Parliament Darjeeling Raju Bista and MLA Kurseong Sonam Lama. Senior officials of the State Government, representatives of various tea associations and stakeholders from different segments of the Indian tea industry participated in the interaction.

The meeting provided an important platform for constructive dialogue on key challenges, emerging opportunities and measures required to strengthen the long-term growth, sustainability and global competitiveness of the Indian tea sector. India continues to be the world's largest producer of black tea and the third-largest exporter of tea globally. During the financial year 2025–26, India exported 282.11 million kg of tea, valued at USD 988.13 million, underscoring the sector's significant contribution to the country's agricultural economy and export earnings, the Ministry stated.

Detailed deliberations were held on a wide range of issues, including the revitalisation of the Darjeeling tea industry, making the tea auction system more responsive, faster and robust, strengthening tea research, quality enhancement, export promotion, welfare of tea workers and initiatives under the Export Promotion Mission (EPM). An extensive brainstorming session was also held on making the existing tea auction system more robust, efficient, faster and responsive to the evolving requirements of the industry. The importance of technology-driven reforms, greater transparency, improved operational efficiency and reduction of transaction-related difficulties was highlighted. Ease of Doing Business emerged as a key priority, with emphasis on simplifying processes, improving efficiency and creating a more enabling environment for stakeholders across the tea value chain, the Ministry stated.

Considerable emphasis was placed on strengthening Indian tea exports through focused promotional measures and effective utilisation of opportunities under the Government of India's Export Promotion Mission. Stakeholders shared suggestions for expanding India's presence in international markets, strengthening the global positioning of Indian tea, improving market access and enhancing export competitiveness. The welfare of tea plantation workers and their families remained an important area of discussion. In this context, reference was made to the proposed implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Cha Shramik Protsahan Yojana (PMCSPY), aimed at improving the welfare of tea workers, particularly women and their children, in West Bengal.