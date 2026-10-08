A viral dashcam video from Noida shows a road rage incident where a motorist chased and brake-checked another commuter. Instead of engaging, the commuter safely avoided confrontation by keeping his doors locked and driving away. The footage has drawn praise online and caught the attention of the UP Police.

A dashcam video showing a road rage incident in Noida is gaining attention online, with social media users praising a commuter for staying calm and avoiding a confrontation. The post by X user Abhishek Jalan states that a motorist reportedly followed another commuter after driving on the median on the wrong side of the road. The video appears to show the driver chasing the commuter and then brake-checking his vehicle to block the lane. The driver subsequently gets out of his car and moves towards the commuter's vehicle.

Instead of getting out or responding to the confrontation, the commuter takes a cautious approach. He keeps his doors locked, maintains enough space in front of his vehicle and waits for an opportunity to drive away safely.

Jalan tagged the Noida Police and Uttar Pradesh Police on X and requested that they review the footage. The number plate number of the car that can be seen in the footage was also pointed out by him. Jalan shared the video and asked other X users to repost it so that additional drivers may learn from the incident.

The official X account of UP Police's 112 emergency service reacted on the tweet, stating, "Sir, kindly share your contact number in our inbox."

Watch Viral Video

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The clip conveys a straightforward message: drivers should avoid interaction during road rage situations. Keeping the doors shut, staying at a safe distance, and leaving the place as soon as possible will help avoid a dangerous situation from developing.

The clip has also shown the significance of maintaining calm under pressure. Rather of responding to the claimed violent actions, the commuter put his own safety first and drove away without engaging with the other car.