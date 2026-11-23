Petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remained unchanged on Monday, November 23, 2026, offering stability to vehicle owners and daily commuters. Fuel consumers in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad can continue to follow the prevailing retail rates as oil marketing companies have not announced any fresh revision.

Petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remained unchanged on Monday, November 23, 2026, offering stability to vehicle owners and daily commuters. Fuel consumers in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad can continue to follow the prevailing retail rates as oil marketing companies have not announced any fresh revision.

According to Goodreturns, petrol and diesel prices in several major cities have remained steady, with no daily price changes recorded. The latest rates reflect the prevailing retail prices, including applicable state taxes.

Bengaluru residents continue to monitor fuel prices closely, particularly as petrol and diesel expenses form a significant part of everyday commuting costs. Differences in fuel prices across cities are primarily influenced by state-level taxes, including VAT, along with transportation costs and other local factors.

Petrol and Diesel City-Wise Rates - November 23, 2026

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.76 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 116.15 Rs 104.23

India follows a daily fuel price revision mechanism, under which oil marketing companies review petrol and diesel rates every morning at 6 am. The retail prices are influenced by international crude oil prices, currency exchange movements, refining costs and government taxes.

Global crude oil market movements remain an important factor in determining domestic fuel prices. Changes in international oil prices, geopolitical developments, supply conditions and fluctuations in the rupee against the US dollar can influence the cost of importing crude oil.

However, domestic petrol and diesel prices do not necessarily change immediately whenever international crude oil prices fluctuate. Oil marketing companies also consider several other operational and market-related factors while determining retail rates.

For motorists planning their daily travel and monthly fuel budgets, checking the latest city-wise petrol and diesel prices can help track expenses. Here is a look at the latest fuel rates across six major Indian cities on November 23.