Andhra Pradesh Congress President YS Sharmila faced a police standoff near Bengaluru airport on Sunday. Authorities blocked her attempt to visit her family palace in Yelahanka, citing an interim court order prohibiting entry to the property.

High Drama as Police Stop YS Sharmila Near Bengaluru Airport

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 23 (ANI): High drama unfolded near Bengaluru airport on Sunday evening after police stopped Andhra Pradesh Congress President YS Sharmila from visiting her family palace in Yelahanka. They stopped her in view of an interim court order restraining entry to the palace. The incident led to a heated argument, and videos of the confrontation have since gone viral on social media.

Sharmila had arrived in Bengaluru along with her mother YS Vijayamma, son Raja Reddy, and daughter-in-law Priya Atluri. As they were preparing to leave the airport for the Yelahanka palace, police stopped their vehicles near the Air Force station, Yelahanka. Near the Air Force cross, police blocked Sharmila's convoy and denied permission to proceed towards Yelahanka. Instead, the vehicles were diverted towards Bengaluru city. In a video, Sharmila was seen saying, "What is wrong with going to my own house? Why are you stopping me?" Police, however, told her to follow the court order. Later, Sharmila left for a private hotel in the city, according to her close aides. (ANI)