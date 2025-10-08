Yogi govt will organise Swadeshi Melas across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh from October 9 to 19, promoting MSMEs, khadi, handloom and handicrafts. The fairs aim to boost local businesses, provide free stalls to artisans and support Diwali sales.

The Yogi government, committed to transforming Uttar Pradesh into a ‘Viksit and Atmanirbhar State,’ is launching another innovative initiative following the successful organization of the third edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS). Between October 9 and 19, Swadeshi Melas will be organised across all 75 districts of the state to promote micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), as well as khadi, handloom, and handicraft products, providing them with a robust platform at the district level.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, Khadi, Handloom, and Textiles Rakesh Sachan urged people to visit these fairs during the festive season of Diwali and support the ‘Vocal for Local’ vision by purchasing indigenous products. He said that in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, the state-wide Swadeshi Mela will not only bring smiles to the faces of small entrepreneurs, artisans, and craftsmen but also usher prosperity into their homes this Diwali.

Highlighting the connection between the two initiatives, Sachan noted that while the UP International Trade Show is organized at the state level, the Swadeshi Melas aim to extend similar opportunities to the district level, ensuring that local artisans and entrepreneurs receive wider exposure. These fairs will be set up in high-footfall areas using tents and other temporary facilities. He added that special arrangements have been made to assist small artisans from rural areas, including transportation and logistical support, to ensure their active participation.

Sachan also emphasized the overwhelming success of the third edition of UPITS, held in Greater Noida from September 25 to 29, which featured over 2,200 stalls, attracted 500 buyers from more than 80 countries, recorded over 5 lakh visitors, and generated business inquiries worth Rs 12,500 crore. Building on this success, the upcoming Swadeshi Melas will further promote indigenous products and GST reforms, offering a valuable platform for local entrepreneurs and artisans to showcase and sell their products.

He informed that these fairs will also feature cultural performances and exhibitions of traditional art forms, organized in collaboration with the Department of Culture. Ministers in charge, MLAs, and district presidents have been instructed to oversee the inauguration of these events. Most fairs will commence on October 9 and conclude on October 18, while those starting on October 10 will continue until October 19. The Chief Minister is also expected to inaugurate the event in Gorakhpur on October 10.

Rakesh Sachan further stated that this initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Diwali gift to the nation, the reduction in GST rates, which aims to empower small businesses. He described the Swadeshi Melas as a milestone in advancing the goal of a self-reliant Uttar Pradesh, helping artisans and entrepreneurs navigate global economic challenges. Participants will receive free shop space and comprehensive support from the MSME Department, including financial assistance for small entrepreneurs and artisans.

He added that this is the first time such an extensive fair has been organised simultaneously across all 75 districts, with the Lucknow Swadeshi Mela set to take place on the university campus.

According to Rakesh Sachan, this initiative will significantly advance the goals of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat – Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh’ and ‘Viksit Bharat – Viksit Uttar Pradesh,’ by showcasing the achievements of 9.6 million MSME units across districts. He stated, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision emphasises promoting local products, artisans, and craftsmen, and the Swadeshi Mela serves as an ideal platform to realise this goal."

He urged people to participate in pre-Diwali shopping through these fairs and purchase products from the Matikala Board, as well as from artists involved in chandelier-making under the CM Yuva Abhiyan, ODOP artisans supported through the Vishwakarma Shramik Samman, and those associated with Khadi and Village Industries. By doing so, he said, it will directly benefit rural artisans, foster self-reliance, and reduce dependence on imported goods. “When we buy village-made products during Diwali, it brings prosperity not only to our homes but also to every village,” he added. “This initiative will uplift artisans, craftsmen, and entrepreneurs, ensuring a truly joyous and self-reliant Diwali.”

Rakesh Sachan further stated that under the Chief Minister’s Yuva Udyami Yojana, loans of up to ₹5 lakh are being provided to young people for self-employment, benefiting over 95,000 young entrepreneurs to date. This initiative is not only generating employment but also strengthening the market presence of high-quality local products, which are emerging as strong alternatives to imported goods.

He emphasized that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s people-centric policies are reaching every citizen and transforming lives across the state. Over 9.6 million MSME units, supported under various government schemes, are employing millions. To promote industrial growth, the state has introduced policies across 35 sectors, ensuring that all related incentives and benefits are distributed transparently and efficiently.

At the press conference, Alok Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary of the Industrial Development, MSME, and Export Department, was also present alongside Minister Sachan.

Swadeshi Mela to be inaugurated across districts by state and central leaders

The Swadeshi Mela will be inaugurated in all districts by prominent public representatives from the state and central governments. In Lucknow, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak will lead the inauguration, while Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi will do so in Ayodhya, Baby Rani Maurya in Agra, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi in Prayagraj, MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan in Kanpur and Fatehpur, Power Minister AK Sharma in Rampur, and Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh in Etah.

Other district leaders presiding over inaugurations include Dharampal Singh (Badaun), Yogendra Upadhyay (Mathura), Sunil Sharma (Bulandshahr), Ashish Patel (Ghaziabad), Sanjay Nishad (Banda), Nitin Agarwal (Barabanki), Kapil Dev Agarwal (Rae Bareli), Ravindra Jaiswal (Sultanpur), Gulab Devi (Moradabad), Girish Chandra Yadav (Ambedkar Nagar), Dharamveer Prajapati (Etawah), JPS Rathore (Hardoi), Narendra Kashyap (Hapur), Dr. Arun Kumar Saxena (Bareilly), Mayankeshwar Singh (Amethi), Dinesh Khatik (Meerut), Baldev Singh Aulakh (Pilibhit), Ajit Pal (Kanpur Dehat), Manohar Lal Mannu Kori (Jhansi), Suresh Rahi (Sitapur), Pratibha Shukla (Auraiya), Rajni Tiwari (Unnao), Satish Sharma (Gonda), Danish Azad Ansari (Baghpat), Vijay Laxmi Gautam (Deoria), Somendra Tomar (Gautam Buddh Nagar), Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary (Kasganj), Asim Arun (Kannauj), KP Singh Malik (Shamli), MP Anoop Pradhan Balmiki (Hathras), Satish Gautam (Aligarh), and Mukesh Rajput (Farrukhabad).