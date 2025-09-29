During Sharadiya Navratri, an emotional moment unfolded at CM Yogi Adityanath’s Janata Darshan when an elderly woman pleaded for her cancer-stricken son. Deeply moved, the Chief Minister arranged immediate hospitalization and assistance.

During Sharadiya Navratri, the festival dedicated to the worship of Mother Shakti, a heart-rending moment unfolded at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Janata Darshan. An elderly mother, overwhelmed with emotion, poured out her pain before the Chief Minister. Though her voice trembled with grief, her eyes reflected relief and hope as she sought help for her ailing son.

'Service to mankind is service to God'

True to his guiding principle—“Service to mankind is service to God”—and regarding the state’s 25 crore citizens as his family, CM Yogi was deeply moved by their plight. Without delay, he arranged for her cancer-stricken son to be shifted by government ambulance directly from the Janata Darshan venue to the Kalyan Singh Super Specialty Cancer Institute, ensuring immediate medical care. For this poor woman from Kanpur, who had helplessly knocked on many doors, Navratri became a festival of new hope.

The Chief Minister met over 50 people from across Uttar Pradesh at Janata Darshan. Listening to each grievance patiently, he accepted their applications and instructed officials to resolve them in time-bound manner. Among them was the 63-year-old woman from Raipurwa, Kanpur, who pleaded, “Sir, my young son has cancer. We are poor, unable to afford treatment, and we don’t even have an Ayushman card. Please save my son’s life.” Moved by her words, CM Yogi immediately ordered her son’s hospitalization and assured her of all necessary assistance.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister reiterated that his government works with the ethos of “Har Seva, Narayan Seva”, striving to bring happiness to every citizen’s face. He emphasized that anyone who approaches the government for medical treatment—whether personally, through representatives, or other channels—receives support. “Our government stands firmly with every victim,” he assured, “and will continue extending financial aid for treatment whenever needed.”

Apart from health-related appeals, people at Janata Darshan also raised issues regarding illegal construction in Mathura, Vrindavan, and Lucknow, lack of action in a cyber fraud case from Noida, and matters related to police, administration, revenue, electricity, and financial aid.

Adding a human touch to the proceedings, many complainants who came with their children saw a softer side of the Chief Minister. CM Yogi lovingly caressed the little ones, blessed them warmly, and distributed chocolates and toffees.