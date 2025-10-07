UP CM Yogi, at the Maharshi Valmiki Manifestation Day event, announced direct bank transfers, health insurance and Rs 35-40 lakh coverage for sanitation workers. He urged Valmiki community to educate children, uphold Valmiki's legacy.

Lucknow, October 7: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told the Valmiki community on Tuesday that their safety meant the safety of society. "Your respect amounts to respecting Lord Valmiki’s heritage", he remarked. Making an announcement, the CM said that sanitation and contract workers will now get money directly into their bank accounts not from outsourcing companies but from the government corporation.

"Sanitation workers will also get a health insurance cover of five lakh rupees. When the corporation’s money comes into the account, arrangements will be made that if unfortunately, any sanitation worker meets with an accident or disaster, the bank will provide 35-40 lakh rupees. Eighty thousand Home Guards in UP have already been covered under this scheme. Now sanitation workers will also be linked to this arrangement", he stated.

Maharshi Valmiki Manifestation Day ceremony

CM Yogi attended the Maharshi Valmiki Manifestation Day ceremony held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan under the aegis of Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Mahasabha Trust. The CM congratulated the people of the state on the birth anniversary of Lord Valmiki. A short film was also shown during the event.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Maharshi Valmiki is the fate-maker of India’s great spiritual tradition. When the sage, purified by penance and austerity, set out to write thousands of years ago, he first asked Sage Narad a simple question: Who is the person of true character I can write about? Valmiki understood that only a person of character can serve as an instrument of public and national welfare.

CM Yogi added that when Swami Vivekananda went to the Parliament of Religions in Chicago, many foreigners mocked his attire. In response, Vivekananda said, “Your identity is made by your clothing, but for us, our identity is made by our character.” Character, he said, is our true greatness.

CM Yogi said while writing Ramayana, Valmiki based the entire story on Lord Ram. He explained that Ram was selected as the central character because he personifies Dharma.

"Human society is grateful to Lord Valmiki. Whenever an Indian’s mind doubts, Maharshi Valmiki always set an ideal based on the model of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram. He depicted Ram’s character, which is relevant in every era, country, and situation. The relationships between brother-brother, father-son, mother-son, king-subject are encompassed by the term Maryada Purushottam. Ram never violated the line of propriety (Lakshman Rekha)," CM Yogi stated.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that in every temple, photos of Lord Valmiki are placed and continuous recitations of the Ramayana takes place. He appealed to all Indians to keep a picture of Maharshi Valmiki in their homes, noting that every narrator of the Ramayana first pays homage to Lord Valmiki. The seat they occupy, known as the Vyas Peeth, is regarded as the most sacred.

The Chief Minister said that India’s tradition of divine sages has guided society through every era. In the Ramayana period, it was Maharshi Valmiki; in the Mahabharata era, Maharshi Ved Vyasa; in the medieval period, Sant Ravidas; and during the freedom struggle, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Though they lived in different times, all shared the same vision of uplifting the society.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has carried this vision forward through the idea of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat and the motto Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.

CM Yogi said that Ram Rajya represents a society free from discrimination based on caste, religion, or sect and today, the BJP’s double-engine government is working to realize that vision.

The Chief Minister said those who abuse Shri Ram insult Lord Valmiki. Insulting Lord Valmiki is also insulting Lord Ram. He attacked those who exploit caste for vote bank.

The CM said when the SP government came in 2012, threats were made to break monuments of pioneers of social justice. Then, BJP said the people of UP will break those who break monuments. "Today, those people remember Baba Saheb in every press conference, but then SP’s CM changed the name of Kannauj Medical College from Baba Saheb. We restored it. Lucknow’s Language University was named after Kanshiram Ji, but SP changed that name too. Saharanpur Medical College’s name was also changed. They have dual faces and see every work from vote bank angle", CM stated.

CM said the opposition has opposed and doubted Lord Ram and Lord Krishna's existence. Opposition questioned Maharshi Valmiki’s manifestation festival. They put the incarnation of Lord Krishna and Maharshi Vyas under question mark. They made such remarks about everyone, but PM Modi built Baba Saheb’s Panchteerthas, he added.

The CM said SP did not build the Ayodhya airport. When the government was building it and PM Modi named Ayodhya Airport after Maharshi Valmiki, SP opposed it. "SP goons were occupying Lalapur ashram; we said note their names and get the property accumulated by their ancestors registered in the ashram’s name", Yogi said.

CM said sanitation workers were exploited during SP’s tenure. They did not get even 4,000 rupees. PM Modi was the first to say the practice of carrying filth on the head must end. Now every home has a toilet. While giving priority to Valmiki community sanitation workers, better wages have been arranged. Construction of community toilets in every village is underway and payment orders for cleanliness friends are issued regularly.

CM urged the Valmiki community to educate their children and send them to school. If they become capable, they will lead society. "No work is small or big. As family guardians, mothers’ clean children’s dirt, you play the same role in society. Your greatness is that despite working in this role, no ill feeling is allowed to arise in society. Standing with everyone, you have worked for society. Even enduring insult in adverse circumstances, you organized festivals well. Lord Valmiki instilled the feeling of dedication for society. That dedication links the feeling of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat and nation first. Great programs are happening in Lucknow and other districts on the occasion. We will expand these programs each year," he added further.

Maharshi Valmiki enabled spiritual and worldly upliftment and paved the way to liberation by giving Ram’s name. He inspired every Indian to progress in life, CM stated

CM expressed confidence that inspired by Lord Valmiki’s ideals they will work for Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. The Valmiki community is very influential. The country’s first international airport named after Valmiki is in Ayodhya. Among the temples of the seven sages built in Ram temple complex, one is dedicated to Lord Valmiki. All this is happening under the double engine government.

CM Yogi calls upon strong society

"Those who do not believe in Ram and open fire on Ram’s devotees cannot be expected to do anything productive. They will do only those acts that cause division. Spread awareness about the importance of Maharshi Valmiki and Lord Ram. The stronger devotion grows, the stronger society will emerge. A strong society becomes self-reliant and contributes to realizing the vision of a developed India", he said.

Legislative Council member Lalji Prasad Nirmal welcomed the guests. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, BJP State President Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, MP Dr. Dinesh Sharma, Brijlal, Anoop Pradhan ‘Valmiki’, Tourism and Culture Minister Jai Veer Singh, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MLA O.P Srivastava, Legislative Council member Mukesh Sharma, Ramchandra Pradhan, BJP’s Metropolitan President Anand Dwivedi and others were present.