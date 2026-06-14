A heartwarming video shared by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on X has gone viral after showing a young child greeting a CISF personnel in a remarkably touching manner.

A heartwarming video shared by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on X has gone viral after showing a young child greeting a CISF personnel in a remarkably touching manner. The video struck an emotional chord with social media users across the country.

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The clip shows the child confidently approaching a CISF officer inside the Delhi Metro. He first delivers a crisp salute before bending down to touch the officer’s feet.

The CISF personnel, visibly moved by the unexpected display of admiration, responds warmly, creating a wholesome moment.

Sharing the video, CISF described the interaction as more than just a sweet exchange. "A heartwarming moment at Delhi Metro as a young child proudly salutes CISF personnel on duty. More than a simple gesture, it reflects the respect, trust and admiration that even the youngest citizens have for those who serve and protect," the force wrote on X.

“Such moments inspire us to continue our commitment towards ensuring a safe and secure journey for every commuter. When young hearts recognize service, it strengthens the bond of trust that connects the nation with its guardians,” it added.

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Social media users flooded the comments section with praise for the child's upbringing and the values reflected in the gesture. Many also applauded CISF personnel for their unwavering commitment and the often-unseen role they play in ensuring the safety of millions of commuters every day.