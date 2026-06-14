TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh launched a sharp attack on senior leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay for meeting a BJP minister, accusing him of betraying Mamata Banerjee and destroying the party's North Kolkata unit amid a growing internal rebellion.

Ghosh Slams Bandyopadhyay Over BJP Meeting

Amid growing internal tensions within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), party MLA Kunal Ghosh on Sunday launched a sharp attack on senior party leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay for meeting Union Minister Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi, alleging that he has weakened the organisation and is now engaging with BJP leaders.

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Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, "I want to thank my party, Mamata Banerjee and the working committee for bestowing me the responsibility of North Kolkata organisational district president. It is a challenging task since Sudip Bandyopadhyay has completely destroyed it...he has compelled a lot of active TMC leaders to join other parties over injustice. Today, he himself betrayed Mamata Banerjee and is meeting BJP leaders in Delhi." This comes after TMC's Kolkata North MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay met Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav at his residence in New Delhi on Saturday, along with rebel MP Satabdi Roy.

'Betraying Voters': Ghosh Challenges Rebel MPs

Escalating his attack, Ghosh further said the ongoing developments reflect a deeper internal crisis within the party. Turning his ire toward the growing number of Lok Sabha MPs defecting to the rebel camp, Ghosh challenged the ethics of the dissidents and questioned why those who secured electoral victories under the TMC symbol were not resigning their seats.

"Rajya Sabha rebel MPs are resigning. Why are the rebel MPs holding on to their posts in the Lok Sabha that they won under TMC's symbol? TMC workers, people who support TMC and are against BJP had voted for them...so, they are not just betraying TMC but the voters too," he added, describing their reluctance to step down as a lack of political integrity.

Widespread Rebellion Rocks TMC

The remarks come amidst the ongoing political crisis within the Trinamool Congress, where 58 MLAs under the leadership of expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee in West Bengal, and 20 MPs led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar in the Lok Sabha have rebelled against the party. Three Rajya Sabha MPs, including Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Baraik, have also resigned from their upper house and party membership.

Meanwhile, the rebel faction of the Trinamool Congress, who claim to be "real TMC", will meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday and demand a separate seating arrangement for themselves.

Ghosh Questioned by CID in Forgery Case

Earlier, TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh arrived at the Bhawani Bhawan headquarters for further questioning, as the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) intensifies its probe into the alleged signature forgery case.

Speaking to ANI while leaving his residence, Ghosh maintained a stance of cooperation. "I have to report at 3:30 pm; they have called me as a witness for an investigation. I have always cooperated, and in this case, I will also cooperate. I have already appeared once, and perhaps there are further questions now; I am going and will cooperate fully," Ghosh said.