Two workers died and two were injured after an iron structure collapsed during bridge construction over the Saryu river in Ballia, UP. The incident occurred while workers were tying iron rods for a pillar. Four workers were trapped under the debris and later rescued using a JCB. Two were declared dead at hospital.

A tragic accident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district during the construction of a bridge over the Saryu river. Two workers lost their lives and two others were injured after an iron structure suddenly collapsed at the site. The incident happened near Madhubani village in the Belthara Road area under Ubhaon police station limits, according to a report published by Live Hindustan.

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What happened at the site

The accident took place on Wednesday morning at around 10:30 am. At the time, workers were tying iron rods (rebar) to build a pillar for the bridge. According to eyewitnesses, the iron structure being prepared for the pillar suddenly fell down. It collapsed so quickly that the workers did not get any time to move away or save themselves.

Four workers were trapped under the heavy structure, the Live Hindustan report added.

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Rescue operation

Soon after the collapse, there was panic at the site. People nearby rushed to help the trapped workers. However, due to the heavy iron structure, it was difficult to remove the debris by hand. A JCB machine was later used to clear the structure and rescue the workers.

After a long effort, all four workers were pulled out from under the debris.

Workers taken to hospital

The injured workers were immediately taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Siyar. Doctors examined them on arrival. Two workers were declared dead at the hospital. The other two were injured. One of them had serious injuries and was referred to the district hospital in Ballia for further treatment.

The second injured worker suffered minor injuries.

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Victims identified

The two workers who died have been identified as Pappu, aged 30, and Amit, aged 29. Both were residents of Khairapura village in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh. The seriously injured worker has been identified as Jugal, aged 21, from Dubia village in Pilibhit district. He is currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Ballia.

The accident happened at a construction site where a new bridge is being built over the Saryu river. The bridge is coming up near the already existing Turtipar bridge.

Work was ongoing to build the pillar when the incident occurred.

Police investigation underway

Police reached the spot soon after receiving information about the accident. They have started an investigation to find out the exact cause of the collapse. Authorities are also informing the families of the deceased and injured workers.

Public reaction to ,viral, video

The video of the accident triggered strong reactions online. Many users expressed grief over the deaths and concern for workers’ safety. Some questioned poor construction quality, while others criticised the system and alleged negligence.

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A few users also raised concerns about corruption and accountability. Several people highlighted how workers risk their lives daily, with one asking why labourers are often the victims in such incidents.

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Samajwadi Party leader and former state minister I.P. Singh also shared the video and raised serious concerns over possible corruption. In a post on X, he said the structure of a ₹650 crore bridge under construction over the Saryu river in Ballia had collapsed while iron rods were being tied for a pillar. He highlighted that two workers died and others were injured in the incident.

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