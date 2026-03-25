From Politics To Devotion: Tej Pratap Yadav's New Shiva-Focused Social Media Move
Tej Pratap Yadav has launched a new Instagram page where he shares videos showing devotion to Lord Shiva. He speaks about spirituality, ego and life’s temporary nature. Known earlier as Krishna devotee, his posts show a shift towards Shiva bhakti.
Tej Pratap Yadav new Instagram page draws attention
Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav and a former minister in Bihar, is once again in the news. This time, it is not for politics but for his spiritual side. He has created a new Instagram page named 'santtejpratapyadav' and has been sharing posts on devotion and spirituality.
On this new page, he has posted videos where he appears dressed in saffron clothes, showing himself as a devotee of Lord Shiva. The videos have quickly caught public attention and sparked discussion online.
Videos show strong Shiva devotion
In the videos shared on his new page, Tej Pratap is seen talking about the importance of Lord Shiva and spiritual life. In one video, he explains how “bhasma” (ash) is very dear to Lord Shiva. He says that everything in life is temporary and will one day turn to ash.
He also speaks about leaving ego behind and living a peaceful life. He advises people not to fight and instead focus on devotion and good actions.
In another video, he is seen holding a damru, a small musical instrument linked with Lord Shiva. He explains that the sound of the damru is connected to the beginning of the universe. According to him, Lord Shiva used the damru at the time of creation.
Spiritual message shared online
Tej Pratap has also included the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra on his new page, which is a well-known prayer dedicated to Lord Shiva. Through his posts, he appears to be promoting spiritual thinking and devotion.
His page bio also talks about spreading Vedic knowledge and connecting people to religion. He often says “Har Har Mahadev” in his posts and videos.
Not new to devotion
Tej Pratap Yadav has long been known for his interest in spirituality. Earlier, he was widely seen as a devotee of Lord Krishna. He often spoke about Krishna in his speeches and shared pictures related to his devotion on social media.
मेरे अर्जुन से मुझे अलग करने का सपना देखने वालों ,तुम कभी अपनी साजिशों में सफल नही हो सकोगे,कृष्ण की सेना तो तुम ले सकते हो लेकिन खुद कृष्ण को नही।हर साजिश को जल्द बेनकाब करूंगा।बस मेरे भाई भरोषा रखना मैं हर परिस्थिति में तुम्हारे साथ हूँ,फिलहाल दूर हूँ लेकिन मेरा आशीर्वाद हमेशा… pic.twitter.com/Ysf2wq1rVB
— Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) June 1, 2025
Patna, Bihar: On RJD leader Rohini Acharya's tweet, Former Minister Tej Pratap Yadav says, "...Whoever dares to insult my sister, the divine Sudarshan Chakra of Lord Krishna will come into motion" pic.twitter.com/JPhS9qKtGE
— IANS (@ians_india) September 20, 2025
He has also visited Vrindavan many times and even dressed as Lord Krishna during Janmashtami celebrations. His followers often call him 'Teju Bhaiya'.
I just discovered that Teju Bhaiya has launched a dedicated Instagram page for his religious pursuits, which is titled "Sant Tej Pratap Yadav" 🙏 pic.twitter.com/bMFqvIBzon
— Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) March 21, 2026
Apart from Krishna, he has also shown deep faith in Lord Shiva over the years. In 2018 and 2019, when he was a minister, he dressed as Lord Shiva and visited temples in Patna and Baba Dham in Deoghar.
A shift in focus
In recent times, however, his social media content shows a stronger focus on Shiva devotion. Many people believe this marks a shift from his earlier Krishna bhakti to a more Shaivite path.
Some social media users have even described him as a “saint-like figure” due to his saffron clothes, rudraksha beads, and calm manner in videos.
Personal and political struggles
Tej Pratap’s spiritual turn comes after a difficult period in his personal and political life. He was removed from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) before the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. He also had differences with his family, including his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav.
After leaving RJD, he formed his own party, Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD), where he serves as the national president. However, he did not achieve success in the elections and lost by a large margin.
These setbacks are believed by some to have pushed him closer to spirituality.
Social media journey and public image
Tej Pratap is also active on social media and has tried different roles over time. He has run a YouTube channel showing his daily life and interests.
He has also shared moments from his personal life, including his love for travel, vehicles, and public events. His lifestyle videos often showed a mix of luxury and simple living.
In 2025, he even cleared the initial stage of pilot training for a commercial pilot licence. He also expressed support for the Indian armed forces during Operation Sindoor.
Public reactions mixed
The new spiritual content has received mixed reactions online. Some people have praised his devotion and said it is a positive change. Others have questioned whether it is a genuine shift or just another phase in his public life.
😂 Meet ‘Sant’ #TejPratapYadav!
Plan A: Politics — kaam chal gaya, lekin zyada successful nahi 😅
Plan B: YouTuber — thoda try kiya, phir exit 🎥
Plan C: Sant Tej Pratap Yadav — ab naya avatar ON 🙏#TejPratapYadav#Politics#Viral#IndianPolitics#MemeMaterialpic.twitter.com/Divs92VkZ3
— Trending Topics with Faiz (@newswithaftab14) March 22, 2026
BREAKING 🚨 Lalu Prasad Yadav's Eldest Son, Tej Pratap Yadav...Has Now Become "Saint Tej Pratap Yadav." 😍🤣
Now he will ruin the businesses of the pundits 😁😁😁 #BiharDiwas#DhurandharRevenge#Dhurandhar2#Dhurandhar2నుpic.twitter.com/GU60GkoYv5
— Shruti Dhore (@ShrutiDhore) March 22, 2026
श्री श्री 108 तेजू महाराज की जय हो...
Lalu Prasad Yadav के बड़े लाल का कमाल देखिए!
तेजू भैया वाकई लाजवाब हैं।
Tej Pratap Yadav ने ज़िंदगी में बहुत कुछ किया, लेकिन कभी हार नहीं मानी:
भैंस चराई
गौशाला खोली
पायलट बनने की कोशिश की
राजनीति में आए
बिहार के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री बने… pic.twitter.com/mj0SMQOIZw
— Ranjan Singh (@RanjanSinghh_) March 20, 2026
Some comments also linked his new direction to his political isolation, while others said he has always been spiritual.
Continuing his own path
Despite criticism and questions, Tej Pratap continues to post regularly on his new page. He appears calm and focused on his spiritual journey.
His story shows a mix of politics, personal struggles, and faith. Whether this new chapter will change his public image remains to be seen.
For now, Tej Pratap Yadav seems to be finding peace in devotion and sharing that message with his followers.
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