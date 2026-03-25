Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav and a former minister in Bihar, is once again in the news. This time, it is not for politics but for his spiritual side. He has created a new Instagram page named 'santtejpratapyadav' and has been sharing posts on devotion and spirituality.

On this new page, he has posted videos where he appears dressed in saffron clothes, showing himself as a devotee of Lord Shiva. The videos have quickly caught public attention and sparked discussion online.

Videos show strong Shiva devotion

In the videos shared on his new page, Tej Pratap is seen talking about the importance of Lord Shiva and spiritual life. In one video, he explains how “bhasma” (ash) is very dear to Lord Shiva. He says that everything in life is temporary and will one day turn to ash.

He also speaks about leaving ego behind and living a peaceful life. He advises people not to fight and instead focus on devotion and good actions.

In another video, he is seen holding a damru, a small musical instrument linked with Lord Shiva. He explains that the sound of the damru is connected to the beginning of the universe. According to him, Lord Shiva used the damru at the time of creation.

Spiritual message shared online

Tej Pratap has also included the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra on his new page, which is a well-known prayer dedicated to Lord Shiva. Through his posts, he appears to be promoting spiritual thinking and devotion.

His page bio also talks about spreading Vedic knowledge and connecting people to religion. He often says “Har Har Mahadev” in his posts and videos.